Peru: Projects that transform life in prison

"We have been pleased with the execution and results of our contributions. During this period the routine of the prisons changed, we were able to verify that we had generated visibility and identification of specific needs of diverse groups of people deprived of liberty. The response of the detainees was very positive and hopeful, generating in them greater responsibility, motivation, solidarity, integration and exchange.

We remain convinced that various actions can be carried out by developing the positive potential of detained people. Although the prison space seems complex, it is always possible to achieve humane, inclusive and meaningful actions for people requiring special protection.

On the other hand, challenges remain, such as continuing to explore the potential of convening actions for social reintegration. Above all, ensuring that these actions and results are sustainable, for which it is necessary to have the will and openness of the prison authorities, active work of the prison staff, and the support of more actors, state and private. Multiple entities and people taking small but coordinated measures can be the difference in moving forward or not in responding to the needs of vulnerable groups."

Pilar De la Torre Salazar - ICRC Protection Officer