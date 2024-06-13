Legends PR Showcases Unmatched Expertise at WAGA 2024 in Riyadh
Legends PR Company contributed to the resounding success of WAGA 2024, setting a new benchmark for aviation conferences in the Middle East.RIYADH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legends PR and Communication Company announces its pivotal role in successfully executing WAGA 2024, the premier global aviation event. The conference, held for the first time in the Middle East in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, from 21-23 May 2024, was attended by 800 leading figures in the aviation and airport management sectors, as well as CEOs and investors from 171 countries around the world.
Legends PR Company was entrusted with providing comprehensive advisory and communication services for WAGA 2024, underscoring its expertise in managing high-profile events. Our scope of work encompassed the development and implementation of a strategic media relations and communication plan aligned with the conference's vision and objectives. This involved providing consultancy and communication services, including strategic planning, thought leadership programs, stakeholder engagement, public relations and media management, and content creation.
Furthermore, Legends PR Company promoted the event through social media, produced monitoring reports, and tracked engagement metrics globally across various digital and traditional platforms. In addition to offering creative communication ideas and content to enhance the event's visibility locally, regionally, and internationally.
Our team assembled a comprehensive media kit for the event, featuring workshop details, speaker information, press releases, and a media library. They played a vital role in evaluating and inviting media outlets, organising interviews with senior officials, and strengthening relationships with local and international newspapers, television channels, and news agencies. They also managed to set up the media center and delivered detailed reports throughout the event. Moreover, they promoted media coverage with live photography and videography, and creating numerous visual and short film clips.
Over three days, the event engaged opinion writers, influencers, and news accounts alongside media coverage, with 500,000 people watching the live broadcast. The digital content reach amounted to 209 million people across 22 countries worldwide, with approximately 6 million digital views of multimedia content. This was accompanied by 300 reports and news articles published in 10 foreign languages, resulting in significant media momentum following the conclusion of WAGA 2024.
Legends was created in Riyadh in late 2019. With a global team of experts, the Company provides well-crafted PR, communications, and consultancy services. Legends’ versatile skill set, including crisis management and institutional representation, engages audiences through running efficient international campaigns that have a guaranteed far-reaching impact.
