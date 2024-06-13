Western Cape swears in Premier and announces new Western Cape Government Cabinet, 13 Jun

On Thursday, 13 June 2024, Premier Alan Winde will be formally sworn in by Western Cape acting Judge President Patricia Goliath.

The ceremony will be held in the Premier’s office.

Thereafter, the Premier will announce his new Cabinet for the new term of the Western Cape Government (WCG). Members of his Cabinet will then be officially sworn in.

“My new Cabinet has been carefully chosen to build on the successes of my first term and confront the many issues that we know we must address in this new term. We are still faced with massive challenges, and many of these were made clear to me as I crisscrossed this province and met and listened to our residents. Our mandate as provincial government is clear, and I am wholly committed to ensuring that through departments like Education, Health, and Social Development our residents have access to the social support that they need."

“Crime is still unacceptably high. Too many people are unemployed, and many of our residents are poorer as a result of the cost-of-living crisis. While we have recently been spared load shedding, the energy crisis continues to wreak havoc on our economy and impacts people’s safety.”

“As complex as the issues we face may be, I am eager and determined to get stuck into my second term of office to keep tackling these formidable challenges. My team and I will continue to work with the leadership and staff of the Western Cape government for the residents of this province,” said Premier Winde.

Order of proceedings:

Swearing-in of Premier

Venue - 1st Floor, 7 Wale Street Time – 12:15 pm

Announcement of new provincial Cabinet

Venue - 7th Floor, 4 Dorp Street Time – 13:00 pm

Official swearing-in of Cabinet members

Venue – 7th Floor, 4 Dorp Street Time – 13:30 pm

Media wishing to attend can contact Regan Thaw, Media Liaison Officer to the Premier at 083 627 7246 or Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za. Please note it is important that you timeously RSVP with your name and ID number for security purposes.

Media wishing to follow proceedings online can use the following link:

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/fcf0ed2a-9e97-4457-830d-9ba06d…