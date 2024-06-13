Accelerating Investments for Plastic Circularity

Description

The Asian Development Bank, in collaboration with the Coordinating Body on the Seas of East Asia (COBSEA), is hosting a regional capacity building workshop: Accelerating Investments for Plastics Circularity, 26-27 June 2024, Jakarta, Indonesia.

The workshop aims to provide insights and strategies to government officials from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and Viet Nam with an overview of the financing landscape for plastic circularity projects. This workshop will also discuss the role of government in creating enabling environments for policies, and public investments and catalyzing private sector finance at small, medium, and large scales to accelerate plastic circularity. The two-day workshop will encompass expert-led presentations, case studies, and group discussions, providing a comprehensive platform to explore effective actions that can significantly increase investments in plastic circularity.

Target participants

Local and national government officials from ADB Developing Member Countries (DMCs).

How to register

By invitation only.

Event organizers / partners