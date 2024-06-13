This Father's Day, The Inspirational "Meet The Men Of The Forge" Featurette Offers A Powerful Message For Dads & Mentors

Just in time for Father's Day, Sony Pictures’ AFFIRM Films, Provident Films, and the Kendrick Brothers present the "MEET THE MEN OF THE FORGE" featurette. This special release introduces audiences to the remarkable group of men who The Men of The Forge: Cameron Arnett, newcomer Aspen Kennedy, T.C. Stallings, Ken Bevel, Former NFL star Benjamin Watson, Jonathan Evans, Jerry Shirer and Tommy Woodard. Exclusively in Theaters August 23, THE FORGE Unveils a Heartfelt Look at Fatherhood and Mentorship.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for Father's Day, Sony Pictures’ AFFIRM Films, Provident Films, and the Kendrick Brothers present the "MEET THE MEN OF THE FORGE" featurette. This special release introduces audiences to the remarkable group of men who bring the film's powerful message of mentorship and discipleship to life. View the featurette here.

Set to debut in theaters on August 23, THE FORGE is a bold, inspirational drama about the power of mentorship that takes place in the same cinematic world as WAR ROOM, the 2015 hit film that claimed the #1 spot on the North American box office charts.

The cast of THE FORGE includes Priscilla Shirer (WAR ROOM), Cameron Arnett (OVERCOMER), Karen Abercrombie (WAR ROOM) and newcomer Aspen Kennedy. Also starring T.C. Stallings (WAR ROOM), BJ Arnett, Ken Bevel (COURAGEOUS), Former NFL star Benjamin Watson, Jonathan Evans, Jerry Shirer and Tommy Woodard (FAMILY CAMP).

In the film, we meet a small group of men who challenge one another as they mentor a group of young believers. This video introduces the real-life men chosen to portray these roles: fathers, pastors, retired professional athletes, actors, and businessmen. Among them are Watson, Shirer (husband of the film's star Priscilla Shirer), Stallings and more—all following Christ both on screen and in their daily lives, some joined by their real life sons A.C. Stallings (T.C.’s son), K.J. Bevel (Ken’s son), and Jude Shirer (Jerry and Priscilla’s son).

Offering a rich, emotionally resonant story that highlights the vital role of mentorship, faith, and the transformative impact of fathers and father figures in shaping the next generation, in "Meet The Men of The Forge" viewers hear from these Dads about their experiences in their own words. In one clip, Watson shares an inspiring story about the power of discipleship from his days in the NFL:

"In 2015, I was playing for the New Orleans Saints, and there were a couple guys on our team who were fairly new believers...They'd ask questions, we'd try to answer them, that sort of thing. Well, at the end of that season, these two guys said they wanted to be baptized. Of all my NFL memories, that probably sticks out the most, just because it was discipleship," he recalls. "We were peers. We had the same life experiences, spent a lot of time with each other. We were able to watch each other's lives to see if we were truthful to the things that we profess."

THE FORGE is a compelling exploration of the human spirit and the power of mentorship to shape and transform lives. It delves into themes of perseverance, faith, and the importance of embracing one's potential. The film will be released exclusively in theaters nationwide on August 23, with tickets on sale now.

THE FORGE is directed by Alex Kendrick (WAR ROOM) and produced by Stephen Kendrick (WAR ROOM), Justin Tolley (“The Chosen,”), Aaron Burns (WAR ROOM) and Trey Reynolds (FAMILY CAMP), and written by Alex and Stephen Kendrick.

