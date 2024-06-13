VWO and INTREN Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Digital Experience Optimization
Global leaders join forces to elevate user engagement and drive digital innovation
In the current economic situation, it is even more important for businesses to improve the effectiveness of every marketing dollar spent.”NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VWO, the world-leading experience optimization platform, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with INTREN Group, a dynamic digital solutions provider headquartered in Budapest. This collaboration aims to revolutionize digital experiences for businesses, empowering them to drive growth, enhance customer engagement, and scale conversions.
VWO offers an experience optimization platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. Through this strategic partnership, INTREN Group will integrate VWO's platform into its suite of digital solutions, enhancing its ability to deliver exceptional digital experiences and drive measurable results for clients.
With a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, VWO and INTREN Group aim to empower businesses to achieve their conversion optimization objectives and stay ahead of the curve.
"We are thrilled to partner with INTREN to bring world-class experience optimization capabilities to businesses. VWO's advanced optimization platform with INTREN's expertise will enable us to deliver unparalleled value to businesses seeking to elevate their digital experiences and drive meaningful outcomes," said Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO.
Commenting on the partnership, Nóra Tóth, Head of Analytics at INTREN, said, "In the current economic situation it is even more important for businesses to improve the effectiveness of every marketing dollar spent. We at INTREN strongly believe that VWO's platform can provide solutions for a wide range of corporations. We are dedicated to help everyone find their most profitable assets within the optimization tools and tactics, from small to multinational companies, from the ones who are eager to try something new to those who really invest in digital optimization."
The partnership between VWO and INTREN Group represents a significant milestone in embracing experimentation and optimization as a continuous program for businesses. By leveraging VWO's expertise in experience optimization alongside INTREN's specialized services, businesses can expect to unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation, and success.
About INTREN Group
INTREN Group is a multi-award-winning, leading-edge digital marketing agency where innovation meets expertise. With 15 years of experience and a global presence anchored in Dubai, Berlin, and Budapest, we have earned our reputation as the architects of online presence. We don't just provide services; we craft solutions tailored to your unique needs. We are certified Analytics experts, going beyond the standard click-through rates and conversions to give you the complete picture of your digital marketing performance. To learn more, visit https://intren.digital /
About VWO
VWO is an experience optimization platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To learn more, visit https://vwo.com/.
