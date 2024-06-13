AI-Powered IIoT Platform BEET Bringing Manufacturing Leaders Together to Discuss GenAI
Our upcoming panel discussion isn’t just about insights; it’s a blueprint for innovation.”SOUTHFIELD , MICHIGAN, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEET, the global industrial IoT platform leading the charge in intelligent manufacturing, will be hosting “The Role of GenAI Manufacturing” webinar, on June 20, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET. The webinar’s expert panel will explore these key discussion points:
An introduction to Generative AI (GenAI) in manufacturing
A deep dive into the features of BEET Core 5.0, an advanced AI-powered platform developed by BEET
Success stories and practical examples of GenAI in action
Future trends and AI innovations in manufacturing to watch
This expert panel will include BEET co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, David Wang, Luis Solano of Google Cloud, Manikantan NS of Tech Mahindra, and Steve Cartwright of the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC). It will be moderated by John McElroy, President of Blue Sky Productions, which produces Autoline Daily. With their collective expertise, they aim to provide resources to industry leaders seeking guidance in today’s technology-focused manufacturing landscape.
"The opportunities for generative AI in manufacturing are limitless but, as is the case with all technologies, organizations must be strategic when adopting new solutions. Our esteemed guests have decades of experience in the manufacturing industry, and we look forward to a candid discussion about the revolutionary impact of generative AI,” said Wang.
BEET Core 5.0, now available in on-premise and cloud implementations, will change the way manufacturers measure key performance indicators (KPIs) such as OEE and throughput with its advanced analytics and BEET Bot, the platform’s GenAI-powered co-pilot.
“Our upcoming panel discussion isn’t just about insights; it’s a blueprint for innovation. Join us on June 20th to harness the power of GenAI and revolutionize your manufacturing journey,” said Wang.
Register now for the “The Role of GenAI Manufacturing” event on June 20, 2024.
About BEET:
BEET Inc., headquartered in Michigan, is a leading AI-powered global industrial IoT platform that specializes in intelligent manufacturing and streamlines intricate discrete and continuous manufacturing operations. Established in 2011, BEET revolutionizes operations by providing real-time, data-driven insights to teams, machines, and processes, thus boosting operational efficiency and productivity. BEET, a Google Cloud partner, renowned for its strong partnerships and accolades like Automation Alley's Entrepreneur of the Year, has built a reputation for driving production excellence and delivering rapid return on investment.
