2024 AutoTech Awards Winners Announced

Winners Announced and Honored June 4 at Awards Ceremony During AutoTech: Detroit

NOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WardsAuto is pleased to reveal the winners of the 2024 AutoTech Awards, recognizing the remarkable contributions and accomplishments of the leading innovators and pioneers in the automotive industry.

The AutoTech Awards is a prestigious event that recognizes the exceptional skills, companies, products, and services within the automotive technology industry. A judging panel, in conjunction with the WardsAuto editorial and Wards Intelligence analyst teams, utilized a comprehensive set of criteria to determine the winners. The awards ceremony held on June 4th featured the presentation of nine distinguished awards spanning three distinct categories.

Congratulations to the 2024 AutoTech Awards Winners:

ACCELERATORS CATEGORY

Automotive Rising Star of the Year (Sponsored by T-Mobile for Business)

This award went to an individual who works in the critical area of AI ethics and, in the words of our judges, “accomplished remarkable and impactful work that has the potential to shape the future of the automotive industry.” Notes another judge, “she is what I am looking for in this category: impact, trajectory, and influencing the broader industry.”

Congratulations to Paula Palade, AI Ethics Senior Technical Specialist, Jaguar Land Rover.

Automotive Woman of the Year (In Partnership with Women Automotive Network)

This award recognizes a woman demonstrating exceptional commitment to advancing automotive technology, driving innovation, and inspiring others. The winner of this award is the first woman from the automotive sector elected as Vice Chairwoman of the Confederation of Indian Industry-Indian Women's Network in Karnataka. She developed training programs impacting over 6,000 associates globally, led product compliance and open-source software initiatives, and contributed to major technological advancements. Her dedication to mentoring women worldwide and helping them rise to leadership positions sets her apart as a leader and role model.

Congratulations to Padmini Navalgund, Bosch Global Software Technologies.

Global DEI Champion of the Year (In Partnership with Women Automotive Network)

This award honors a multinational company showing outstanding dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion on a global scale, fostering an inclusive workplace culture and driving meaningful change. This company launched its first Employee Resource Group, the Women’s Resource Group (WRG), hosting activities to celebrate differences. Despite a conservative culture, they bravely tackled DE&I topics, inspiring their parent company to focus more on DE&I.

Congratulations to FANUC.

PRODUCT & SERVICE CATEGORY

Automotive Product of the Year

In the words of the judges, this product is a “tech breakthrough with sensitivity to costs”, and “the technology allows for increased safety and rider experience and higher levels of automation.”

Congratulations to Eyeris.

Automotive Service of the Year

Among all the submissions received for this award, there was one that truly impressed the judges. In the words of the judges “This submission is addressing an extremely complex societal challenge in terms of safety, congestion, and emissions. The application of multiple technologies including cloud, edge compute, AI and V2X with existing infrastructure is innovative and pragmatic”.

Congratulations to NoTraffic.

COMPANY CATEGORY

Software Supplier of the Year

The winner of the Automotive Software Supplier of the Year Award impressed the judges with their extensive customer traction and compelling solution that solves critical problems across a range of automotive sub-segments/applications.

Congratulations to Real Time Innovations (RTI).

Collaborative Partnership of the Year

While reviewing the nominations for the Collaboration Partnership of the Year Award, the judges saw one clear winner in this space. Comments from judges included: “This is probably the best example of in-vehicle monetization rather than aggressive advertising and impressive”. “Terrific integration and partnership benefitting consumers and drivers directly”.

Congratulations to Parkopedia and Hyundai Motor America.

Automotive Tech Company of the Year

For the winner of this award, the judges noted this technology is really interesting -- especially in context of emerging regulations for L2+ autonomy and distracted driving.

Congratulations to Eyeris.

OEM of the Year (Sponsored by Sonatus)

This year’s OEM of the year winner has consistently delivered reliable, affordable, and groundbreaking battery-electric vehicles at this early stage of the industry's transformation to electrification. This OEM is being recognized for its emphasis on a broad mobility strategy, with an expanding array of strategic partnerships meant to further the development of SDVs, autonomous driving, onboard AI, as well as new ways to market and sell its vehicles.

Congratulations to Hyundai Motor America.