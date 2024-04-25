WardsAuto Names Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Winners for 2023

Winners to be honored at AutoTech: Detroit on June 6 in Novi, Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WardsAuto has announced the annual Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winners for 2024 and this year’s lineup encompass several trends including distinctive decorative trim, big display screens with increasingly high resolution and clarity and the improvement of the user experience as it relates to in-vehicle technology.

For the first time, all Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winners are light trucks. Among them are nine utility vehicles and one pickup, the Ram 1500 Tungsten. Given this year’s nominee list, that’s unsurprising, as only one candidate was a car.

Reflecting the growing dominance of light trucks in the U.S., Wards Intelligence data shows light trucks made up a record 80% of total new light-vehicle sales in the U.S. last year. That is an increase from a 72% share in 2019 and a 61% share in 2016.

“Designers are unleashing their creativity in cabins with ever more unique trim, either with films or – in this case of the winning Chevy Blazer EV – perforated hard plastic, and with glossy or metallic trim that deviates from standard colors and finishes,” says Wards 10 Best Judge Christie Schweinsberg.

This year, Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX judges found an elevation of UX thanks to phone pairing, largely wireless, that is easier than ever, and onboard voice assistants which are more accurate and responsive than ever.

“At the same time as they are raising their aesthetics game, automakers also are going big on interior technology, literally, with larger display screens and advanced user interfaces boasting stunning graphics. In-vehicle displays are nearing, or in some cases, already at, the quality of those in our living rooms,” Schweinsberg adds.

2024 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Winners (listed in alphabetical order):

• Buick Envista Avenir

• Chevrolet Blazer EV

• Hyundai Kona

• Hyundai Santa Fe

• Kia EV9

• Lincoln Nautilus

• Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

• Ram 1500 Tungsten

• Toyota Grand Highlander Sport

• Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Evaluations of nominated vehicles took place in winter and early spring 2024, with judges experiencing the nominees during their daily driving. Judges rate new or heavily refreshed vehicle interiors and user experience technology on a variety of metrics including design aesthetics, comfort, materials, fit-and-finish, connectivity, and infotainment, and displays and controls, as well as advanced driver-assistance system content and value.

Although there is no price cap for the competition, winning vehicles must provide good value, another metric evaluated closely.

The 2024 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winners will be honored during the Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award ceremony on June 6 at AutoTech: Detroit, which begins on June 4. The event will take place at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. Winning vehicles will be on display throughout the exhibition hall for attendees to jump in and experience the interior and technology which landed each vehicle a spot on the 2024 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list.

Learn more about the event and book your ticket by visiting www.AutoTechDetroit.com. All credentialed media are welcome and qualify for free admittance to both the awards ceremony and AutoTech: Detroit.

