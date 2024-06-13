Napa and Davis Retirement Communities Embrace e-Concierge Platform for Safety and Connection

Janice Blackburn, Meadows of Napa Valley resident since mid-2020 More than just technology, Serenity helps bridge the gaps that cause families financial, physical and emotional distress when adult children live far from aging parents.

Serenity available at Meadows of Napa Valley + Univ. Retirement Community; more rollouts set for Pacific Retirement Services’ CCRCs across the Bay Area

I came home from the supermarket, lost my balance in the kitchen and fell. After shouting out, ‘Alexa, I need help,’ I was immediately connected to the front desk and assistance was on the way.” — Jan Blackburn

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life at The Meadows of Napa Valley just got a little better with the introduction of Serenity Connect, a technology that brings service providers, residents and their families together. The life plan community of more than 200 residents in the heart of Napa’s wine country—one of 14 such communities from Pacific Retirement Services (PRS)—is the first CCRC location in the San Francisco Bay Area to install the HIPAA-compliant, personalized “e-concierge” platform to serve its residents and staff.

More than just technology, Serenity helps bridge the gaps that cause families financial, physical and emotional distress when adult children live far from aging parents. Serenity Connect helps strengthen relationships between families and the care teams entrusted with their loved one’s safety and quality of life. It makes connecting as simple as voice-activated commands like “Call my son,” and it creates a shared app where care teams and families can share questions or updates. For providers, it enables community-wide messages with immediate notifications such as daily activity schedules, restaurant menu updates, emergency weather reports or elevator repair. The technology also supports resident safety with customization based on residents’ daily habits, and helping identify when there is an anomaly.

Today, Serenity Connect partners with Amazon Alexa Smart Properties for Senior Living to bring simplicity and connection to residents, families and staff at The Meadows and nearby University Retirement Community (URC) in Davis. The system will ultimately be rolled out to all PRS life plan communities nationwide including Arizona, California, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

Residents who’ve been interacting with Serenity Connect since early 2024 are impressed, saying the service is just as valuable for daily check-ins as it is for potential emergency situations.

“I recently had an experience where I came home from the supermarket and ultimately lost my balance in the kitchen and fell. After gathering my thoughts, I shouted out, ‘Alexa, I need help.’” said Jan Blackburn, a resident of The Meadows since mid-2020. “Within minutes, I was connected to the front desk and help was on the way. I’m so grateful that I was able to call out for assistance from my apartment the instant I needed it.”

“Being the first in the Bay Area to implement this real-time communications platform puts The Meadows at the forefront of safety and security for our residents,” said Wayne Panchesson, executive director for The Meadows of Napa Valley. “In addition, our care teams get to spend an additional 3-4 hours of quality time with residents every day because of the time they’re saving with Serenity. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

“Technology is crucial in serving older adults with dignity and efficiency,” said Katherine Wells, CEO of Serenity Connect. “Forward-thinking communities like The Meadows and URC understand how ’smart’ caregiving modernizes the senior living experience for residents, their families and staff alike.”

Benefits of Serenity Connect

• Voice-activated assistance: Residents can easily access information, make requests and engage in activities by simply speaking, which promotes independence and convenience.

• Community updates: Real-time updates on events, dining menus, activities and important announcements keep residents informed and engaged.

• Staff efficiency tools: Streamlined communication channels and task management features empower staff to deliver personalized care and services efficiently. It’s estimated that 120 hours are saved each month that can be refocused on providing more personalized care.

• Safety and security: Enhanced safety features, including emergency response capabilities and remote monitoring, ensure peace of mind for residents and their families.

About The Meadows of Napa Valley

The Meadows of Napa Valley represents the best of wine country’s retirement lifestyle. Its 20-acre resort-like campus overlooks the valley about 10 minutes south of downtown Napa. Residents enjoy an amenity-rich community that’s within easy reach of the valley’s many recreational and cultural assets. The Meadows is home to a vibrant, engaged community of active, accomplished people who are ready to write the next chapter of their live. They enjoy The Meadows’ exceptional culinary program, wine room, indoor pool and spa, fitness center, yoga studio, outdoor bocce court, expansive patio, meeting rooms, library and social clubs plus a host of on-site activities and convenient concierge services. The Meadows is owned by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Rebekahs (IOOF), one of the oldest Fraternal Orders in the world with a long tradition of serving others. Since 1999, The Meadows has been under the executive management of PRS Management, a subsidiary of Pacific Retirement Services, a non-profit retirement living provider with a current portfolio of 14 life plan communities. To learn more, please visit https://retirement.org/meadowsnapa.

About Serenity

Serenity is the only network that allows aging service providers, older adults and their loved ones to “care together.” Our web, mobile and smart assistant products power the network to enable real-time, HIPAA-compliant communication, workflow automation, resident engagement, partner provider care management and staff optimization. Providers and communities increase revenue and lower expenses, while older adults get better care and their families have greater peace of mind. Start connecting at serenityconnect.com.