U.S. Minority Contractors and Public Infrastructure Construction Leaders Meet on DBE Opportunities

USMCA CEO Larry S. Bullock and IEA Vice President, Pre-Construction Renewable Services Wes Doering

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Minority Contractors Association will host a National Grants and Funding Forum at the Eaglewood Resort and Spa in the Chicago suburb of Itasca on July 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event aims to make more diverse businesses bid-ready for the $2 trillion in authorized federal spending through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act.

Through the White House’s Justice 40 Initiative and pledge to increase U.S. government spending with small, disadvantaged businesses by 50 percent, these historic infrastructure investments also make history by prioritizing economic empowerment and environmental justice for diverse business enterprises and disadvantaged communities.

Forum panelists include leaders with community-based organizations; non-minority prime contractors; and federal, state and local agencies overseeing grants and funding in support of the IIJA, IRA and CHIPS and Science Act.

"Our forum will help minority contractors and diverse suppliers get the information and support they need to secure opportunities under these major, multi-year federal initiatives," says Rev. Larry S. Bullock, CEO of U.S. Minority Contractors Association. “Similar legislation passed over the last 50 years has been saddled with racial obstacles that did not allow their benefits to penetrate historically underserved communities. These acts carry with them inherent economic and social promise. We will talk about how these laws could set the stage for viable vehicles to sustainable community reinvestment.”

Tickets are $150 each and available at www.bit.ly/USMCAforum. Attendees are also invited to join a cocktail reception at the Eaglewood Resort Wisteria Rooftop Terrace on July 26 from 5-8 p.m. and to book accommodation at the Eaglewood Resort and Spa at a special event rate. The resort's convenient location near Interstate 355 and Chicago O’Hare International Airport ensures easy accessibility to attendees flying in.

The forum’s sponsors include a variety of forward-looking organizations committed to diversity, equity and inclusion as well as economic and environmental justice including Dream.org, Engineering News Record, IEA, Pepper Construction, Procore Technologies, the Solar and Energy Loan Fund (SELF), Trinal and (W)right On Communications.

Learn more at usminoritycontractors.org/national-grants-funding-forum.