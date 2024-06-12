Submit Release
Cascadia Liquor found to be in violation of BC labour code

Striking Cascadia Liquor workers win Unfair Labour Practice decision from British Colombia Labour Relations Board

VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BC Labour Board has found that several workers specified in SEIU Local 2’s unfair labour practice complaint have been illegally working as replacement workers while the company's workforce is on strike.

"This decision confirms what all of us on the picket line have known since the first week of this strike," said Joey Olynyk, a striking Cascadia Liquor workers at the Eagle Creek Location. "Our employer isn't capable of running these stores in our absence without breaking the law."

On May 21, 2024, SEIU Local 2 submitted an official complaint to the BC Labour Board alleging that Cascadia Liquor had breached the Labour Code by using replacement workers during a legal job action. The Board has returned a decision that clearly confirms many of the union's allegations to be true, including the improper use of managers and head office employees to do work that would normally be done by the striking workers.

"Every day we've been out here, we've seen these replacement workers doing our jobs to help the company stay profitable while we continue to fight for fairness just meters away."

"We'll be watching closely to make sure Cascadia abides by the Board's decision and finally comes back to the bargaining table with a serious offer that makes sense."

While this win helps to set the Cascadia workers on the right road, the strike is currently in its sixth week. Olynyk says that while he and his coworkers are happy with the board's decision, he knows he has to hold his employer accountable to ensure the workers' legal right to a fair strike is protected.

"We'll be watching closely to make sure Cascadia abides by the Board's decision and finally comes back to the bargaining table with a serious offer that makes sense."

SEIU Local 2 is calling for a boycott of Cascadia Liquor and the
Truffles Group, which also owns Truffles Catering, Habitat
Catering, Flight Cannabis (three locations), Victoria Butterfly
Gardens, and thirteen Cascadia Liquor store locations.

Media Contact
Steve Fanning | 236-558-1746
sfanning@seiulocal2.ca


