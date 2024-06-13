General Motors faces lawsuits over sharing data

GM ONSTAR Data privacy lawsuit

(GM) & OnStar are under scrutiny for sharing drivers' sensitive data, including mileage, speed, braking, and acceleration details, without consent from drivers

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Martin Schmidt of The Schmidt National Law Group has taken action and has filed a class action lawsuit against General Motors LLC; OnStar LLC; and LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc; with help from co-council The Schlesinger Law Office.

This case is about consumer data privacy at its core. When driving some GM cars or trucks, the built in OnStar system begins collecting data on people’s driving habits, even if the consumer thinks they have “opted out” or have disabled the internal tracking device.

GM consumers have come forth stating that after purchasing and using new GM cars or trucks, they received notifications from their insurance company that either their rates have increased, or the policy has been cancelled. Some plaintiffs have reported increases of 20 – 25%.

OnStar collection data includes, but not limited to:

- How many trips per day.

- Start and stop times of the GM vehicle.

- Total distance driven, per trip and total mileage accrued.

- An accounting of any “speeding of 80mph or greater, hard breaking, and /or sharp accelerations”.

The allegations against GM/OnStar/LexisNexis Include:

Sensitive Data Sharing Without Consent:

General Motors (GM) and OnStar, along with LexisNexis Risk Solutions, are allegedly sharing drivers’ sensitive data, including mileage, speed, braking, and acceleration details, without obtaining consent from the drivers.



This data is utilized by LexisNexis to generate a ‘risk score’ for insurers, which could lead to increased auto insurance premiums or outright denial of coverage for the drivers involved.

The core of our investigation revolves around whether the sharing of such sensitive data without proper disclosure or consent breaches state and federal laws. Affected drivers, particularly those who have experienced a hike in auto insurance rates or have been denied coverage after purchasing GM vehicles, are being encouraged to come forward.

Consumer Impact and Legal Actions:

The lawsuit alleges significant impacts on consumers, including increased insurance rates, challenges in obtaining car insurance, and an invasion of privacy and peace of mind.

Legal actions seek not only damages for those affected but also aim to halt OnStar’s data collection practices and require the deletion of any data already shared without consent.

The plaintiffs will have their suits consolidated in a Georgia federal court, before U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. according to the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

The panel said last Friday that the Northern District of Georgia is appropriate because that is where LexisNexis is headquartered.

The panel issued this statement: “These putative class actions share complex factual questions arising from allegations that General Motors equipped its vehicles with sensors and computer modules to collect information about personal driving behavior, and that it sold that information to data analytics companies like LexisNexis and Verisk, which then created reports of individuals’ driving history and sold them to automobile insurance providers.”

COMPLAINT CASE NO.:2:24-cv-02560

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

CENTRAL DISTRICT of CALIFORNIA WESTERN DIVISION

