Schmidt National Law Group Sues Philip Morris & Zyn for Deceptive Marketing

SAN DIEGO, CAIFORNIA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Martin Schmidt of The Schmidt National Law Group has taken action and has filed the first lawsuit against Swedish Match North America and parent Philip Morris International (PMI) in the Southern District California court for its oral nicotine product brand Zyn for marketing to children and failure to warn consumers.

This case is similar in nature to the complaint The Schmidt National Law Group filed and won for the JUUL nicotine vape product, which settled for $235 million.

Zyn is marketed as a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco that is spit-free, tobacco-free, and smoke-free. The product has also been touted as solution for people to quit smoking cigarettes, much like a nicotine patch. However, Zyn is not nicotine-free. In this complaint, Martin Schmidt alleges that Zyn technically exposes users to more nicotine than cigarettes, which could increase the risk of nicotine addiction.

Bailey Wolters, the plaintiff in the case, claims that his use of ZYN led to nicotine addiction and dental problems. The issue at hand is that Philip Morris has minimized the potential for addiction and the related health issues in their advertising. Our goal is to obtain compensation for the failure of the company to inform consumers about the risks of nicotine addiction, which encompass gum disease, cognitive impairments, cardiovascular harm, and gastrointestinal complications.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not yet given approval to Zyn, even though the product has been available for almost ten years and has generated billions of dollars in sales annually. The FDA is currently investigating the marketing strategies employed by Philip Morris for Zyn, as there are increasing concerns that it may be targeting teenagers, similar to what happened with JUUL.

Multiple members of Congress have echoed the concerns expressed by the FDA regarding Zyn's marketing tactics. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called for legislative and regulatory measures to restrict the marketing and sale of Zyn. Their apprehension stems from the fear that Zyn may contribute to a surge in nicotine addiction among young people, who might eventually transition to smoking cigarettes. It is worth mentioning that regulatory bodies in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands have all prohibited the sale of nicotine pouch products like Zyn, deeming them a "gateway" nicotine product for teenagers and young adults.

The Schmidt National Law Group intends to hold Swedish Match North America and parent Philip Morris International (PMI) accountable for its unethical marketing strategies to minors and willfully concealing the dangers of its Zyn oral nicotine delivery pouches.

COMPLAINT CASE NO.: 3:24-cv-00417-AGS-MMP
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

About Schmidt National Law Group.
Since 2012 the Schmidt National Law Group has successfully represented thousands of claimants who have been victims of defective products, dangerous drugs, faulty medical devices, environmental disasters, corporate fraud, employment violations, and various other injuries. Our law firm's extensive experience in all aspects of consumer law is unmatched and gives our clients the best possible legal help available.

When people are badly injured because of the faulty actions of another person or business entity, they are often unsure of how they should proceed. Most people do not anticipate suffering in this manner and they are not prepared to act immediately if such a situation arises. This understandable lack of preparation is only exacerbated by the fact that people who are seriously injured are generally not in a position to handle preliminary legal work that is necessary in order to properly evaluate a potential claim against someone or something else. That's why the top personal injury lawyers at Schmidt National Law Group offers anyone who has been wrongfully injured the opportunity to contact us to schedule a free initial consultation. We handle just about every type of injury case that can arise, so you should not hesitate to contact us because you are unsure of whether or not we will be able to help you. You deserve the opportunity to decide how you should proceed with the benefit of honest legal feedback based on decades of experience.

https://www.nationalinjuryadvocates.com/about-us/

