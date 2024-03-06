Schmidt National Law Group Sues Philip Morris & Zyn for Deceptive Marketing

Zyn Pouches

SAN DIEGO, CAIFORNIA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Martin Schmidt of The Schmidt National Law Group has taken action and has filed the first lawsuit against Swedish Match North America and parent Philip Morris International (PMI) in the Southern District California court for its oral nicotine product brand Zyn for marketing to children and failure to warn consumers.

This case is similar in nature to the complaint The Schmidt National Law Group filed and won for the JUUL nicotine vape product, which settled for $235 million.

Zyn is marketed as a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco that is spit-free, tobacco-free, and smoke-free. The product has also been touted as solution for people to quit smoking cigarettes, much like a nicotine patch. However, Zyn is not nicotine-free. In this complaint, Martin Schmidt alleges that Zyn technically exposes users to more nicotine than cigarettes, which could increase the risk of nicotine addiction.

Bailey Wolters, the plaintiff in the case, claims that his use of ZYN led to nicotine addiction and dental problems. The issue at hand is that Philip Morris has minimized the potential for addiction and the related health issues in their advertising. Our goal is to obtain compensation for the failure of the company to inform consumers about the risks of nicotine addiction, which encompass gum disease, cognitive impairments, cardiovascular harm, and gastrointestinal complications.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not yet given approval to Zyn, even though the product has been available for almost ten years and has generated billions of dollars in sales annually. The FDA is currently investigating the marketing strategies employed by Philip Morris for Zyn, as there are increasing concerns that it may be targeting teenagers, similar to what happened with JUUL.

Multiple members of Congress have echoed the concerns expressed by the FDA regarding Zyn's marketing tactics. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called for legislative and regulatory measures to restrict the marketing and sale of Zyn. Their apprehension stems from the fear that Zyn may contribute to a surge in nicotine addiction among young people, who might eventually transition to smoking cigarettes. It is worth mentioning that regulatory bodies in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands have all prohibited the sale of nicotine pouch products like Zyn, deeming them a "gateway" nicotine product for teenagers and young adults.

The Schmidt National Law Group intends to hold Swedish Match North America and parent Philip Morris International (PMI) accountable for its unethical marketing strategies to minors and willfully concealing the dangers of its Zyn oral nicotine delivery pouches.

COMPLAINT CASE NO.: 3:24-cv-00417-AGS-MMP

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

About Schmidt National Law Group.

Since 2012 the Schmidt National Law Group has successfully represented thousands of claimants who have been victims of defective products, dangerous drugs, faulty medical devices, environmental disasters, corporate fraud, employment violations, and various other injuries. Our law firm's extensive experience in all aspects of consumer law is unmatched and gives our clients the best possible legal help available.

