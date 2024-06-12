Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Two  Judicial Appointments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces two judicial appointments:

Robert Pickens III, of Welaka, to serve as Judge on the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court
Pickens has worked as an associate at Holmes & Young, P.A. since 2021. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Seventh Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville University and his juris doctorate from Florida Coastal School of Law. Pickens fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Clayton.

Kevin Hellmann, of Miami, to serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court
Hellmann has served as an Assistant Public Defender in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit since 1996. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and his juris doctorate from Brooklyn Law School. Hellmann fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Gamez.

 

