AMS Pictures Announces New Documentary MYSTERIES OF OZ in Celebration of THE WIZARD OF OZ's 85th Anniversary

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMS Pictures announced today their latest documentary series, MYSTERIES OF OZ: 85 QUESTIONS ANSWERED, commemorating the 85th anniversary of the timeless classic, THE WIZARD OF OZ. This fast-paced documentary takes audiences over the rainbow and down the yellow brick road, answering 85 fascinating questions about the iconic film.

https://MysteriesOfOz.com/

MYSTERIES OF OZ: 85 QUESTIONS ANSWERED delves into the magic, music, and myths surrounding the making of THE WIZARD OF OZ. Focusing on newly discovered truths, the series debunks age-old myths and misconceptions, revealing the enchanting world behind what the Library of Congress recognizes as the most-watched movie ever.

Significance of Revisiting Oz

The three-part series takes a fresh approach, celebrating the beloved 1939 film by highlighting its impact on diverse audiences, with a special focus on its significance to the LGBTQ+ community. Emphasizing inclusion and belonging, it explores how THE WIZARD OF OZ and its star, Judy Garland, resonate with people of all ages, races, and backgrounds. The series also examines Oz adaptations like THE WIZ and WICKED, showcasing their contributions to Oz's enduring legacy.

"It's fascinating when you get to the heart of it, to the truth," says William Stillman, along with Jay Scarfone, authored THE ROAD TO OZ: THE EVOLUTION, CREATION, AND LEGACY OF A MOTION PICTURE MASTERPIECE. The two are the foremost authorities on the making of THE WIZARD OF OZ and offer a historical perspective that includes "insight that the layperson looking at clickbait online might not be privy to."

In addition to experts like Scarfone and Stillman, over two dozen voices contribute to telling these incredible stories, including Gregory Maguire, author of WICKED: THE LIFE AND TIME OF THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST. Maguire reflects, "I wonder if some of the thirst for discovering what goes on behind the scenes stems from knowing that nothing is truly that brightly colored. And if it is that brightly colored, it's false."

Belonging and Acceptance Matter

Drag queen superstar Ginger Minj explains the fascination with Judy Garland as a gay icon. "We love someone who bears the weight of the world and remains fabulous despite it all," says Minj. "Many of us relate to her because we've been told we're too fat, not pretty enough, or don't sing well enough. Any criticism imaginable was thrown at this young lady, yet she still became a shining star."

Nichelle Lewis, the star of Broadway’s 2024 revival of THE WIZ, reflects on being cast in the iconic role. "I couldn’t believe it when they called to tell me I would be playing Dorothy," she shares, adding, "We want little kids who see this show to feel proud of who they are and where they come from."

Currently in production, MYSTERIES OF OZ: 85 QUESTIONS ANSWERED will be available for distribution in late 2024. For more information, please visit www.mysteriesofoz.com or contact AMS Pictures at press@amspictures.com.

About AMS Pictures:

Dallas-based AMS Pictures is a leading production company with a 40+ year history of creating engaging content for a wide variety of clients, including Lifetime, Reelz, History, HGTV and more. AMS’s Original Programming division specializes in documentaries and programming that captivate, educate, and inspire. With a commitment to storytelling excellence, AMS Pictures continues to produce high-quality programs that resonate with audiences worldwide.

MYSTERIES OF OZ: 85 QUESTIONS ANSWERED Official Trailer