Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,307 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 2106 Printer's Number 3165

PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in game or wildlife protection, further providing for regulations; in hunting and furtaking, repealing provisions relating to hunting on Sunday prohibited, providing for hunting on Sunday, repealing provisions relating to trespass on private property while hunting and to hunting on Sunday without written permission, providing for the offense of trespass on private land while hunting or furtaking and for the offense of hunting, trapping or taking game or wildlife without written permission and further providing for training dogs on small game; in special licenses and permits, further providing for field dog trials; and imposing penalties.

You just read:

House Bill 2106 Printer's Number 3165

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more