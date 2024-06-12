House Bill 2106 Printer's Number 3165

PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in game or wildlife protection, further providing for regulations; in hunting and furtaking, repealing provisions relating to hunting on Sunday prohibited, providing for hunting on Sunday, repealing provisions relating to trespass on private property while hunting and to hunting on Sunday without written permission, providing for the offense of trespass on private land while hunting or furtaking and for the offense of hunting, trapping or taking game or wildlife without written permission and further providing for training dogs on small game; in special licenses and permits, further providing for field dog trials; and imposing penalties.