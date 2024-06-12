Rutland Barracks / Burglary / Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4003525

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 12, 2024, at approximately 0847 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: E Main Street / Poultney, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary / Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Jessica Doane

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont

(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 12, 2024, at approximately 0847 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of family fight on E Main Street in Poultney.

Through investigation it was determined Jessica Doane entered a property she had no right to and then damaged property that did not belong to her. Additionally, Doane caused pain / injury to an individual she was in a previous relationship with.

Doane was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Doane was released on court-imposed conditions of release to include appearing at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on 6/17/2024 at 12:30 PM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/17/2024 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.