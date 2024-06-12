Rutland Barracks / Burglary / Domestic Assault
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4003525
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 12, 2024, at approximately 0847 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: E Main Street / Poultney, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary / Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Jessica Doane
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont
(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 12, 2024, at approximately 0847 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of family fight on E Main Street in Poultney.
Through investigation it was determined Jessica Doane entered a property she had no right to and then damaged property that did not belong to her. Additionally, Doane caused pain / injury to an individual she was in a previous relationship with.
Doane was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Doane was released on court-imposed conditions of release to include appearing at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on 6/17/2024 at 12:30 PM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/17/2024 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.