Wyoming Business Council Partners with Silicon Couloir to Assess State’s Entrepreneurial Services

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is proud to announce a new partnership with Silicon Couloir to enhance entrepreneurial services and support to communities across the state. This collaboration intends to strengthen the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and provide vital resources to budding entrepreneurs in Wyoming’s diverse economic landscape.

To launch the partnership, Silicon Couloir and the WBC will assess Wyoming’s current entrepreneurial resources and needs, including conducting a listening tour with community leaders to evaluate opportunities for business mentorship. The initiative will identify gaps and develop a comprehensive bottom-up understanding of the resources required to support and enhance entrepreneurship statewide. They aim to foster innovation, support startup growth, and drive economic development throughout Wyoming in coordination with key partners.

“The Wyoming Business Council is excited to join forces with Silicon Couloir to strengthen our state’s entrepreneurial landscape,” said Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell. “This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting and empowering entrepreneurs in all corners of Wyoming. By working together, we can better understand the challenges and opportunities communities face and develop targeted initiatives to help them thrive. This collaboration is a critical step toward nurturing homegrown and high-growth businesses, attracting new ventures and capital to the state, and creating a more resilient and diversified economy.”

Silicon Couloir echoes this enthusiasm and is eager to share its successful model with communities across Wyoming.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Wyoming Business Council to expand our reach across the state,” shared Silicon Couloir Executive Director Rob Kellogg. “By collaborating with the WBC we can leverage our combined resources and expertise to create a more robust and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in Wyoming. This partnership allows us to identify and address the unique needs of entrepreneurs in different communities, providing them with the specific tools, mentorship, and access to capital they need to succeed. Together, we hope to foster a culture of innovation and sustainable economic growth that benefits all of Wyoming.”

The partnership will deliver targeted programs and initiatives tailored to meet the unique needs of entrepreneurs in different regions around the state. Silicon Couloir and the WBC aim to bridge gaps in the current landscape, ensuring key communities have access to the support they need to thrive into the future.

To learn more about the Wyoming Business Council’s efforts to support entrepreneurship, visit with WBC Entrepreneur Development Manager, Taylor Vignaroli, at [email protected]. To contact Silicon Couloir and learn more about their efforts, reach out to Rob Kellogg at [email protected].

ABOUT SILICON COULOIR

Silicon Couloir is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower entrepreneurship for a healthy, vibrant community. Through a variety of programs and initiatives, Silicon Couloir supports entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey, helping them turn their ideas into thriving businesses.