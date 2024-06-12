Vietnamese projects help improve Lao livelihoods

VIETNAM, June 12 - VIENTIANE — As one of the top three foreign investors in Laos, Việt Nam has funneled nearly US$5.5 billion into 240 projects in the country so far, contributing greatly to the local socio-economic development.

One typical example is the Nam Laos Agricultural Company in Attapeu and Sekong provinces, which is invested by private conglomerate Trường Hải Group (THACO). The company is building an agricultural complex on 27,000ha of land at the total cost of $750 million from 2024-2028. It expects to generate 25,000 jobs in 2028.

Lone Phommachak, a local in Attapeu province, said she and her husband have been working at the company for three years, and earned total $461 per month, much higher than the wage that her friends could get working in urban areas hundreds of kilometres away from their homes.

Besides, free medical examinations, free accommodations with essential items and insurance coverage are among the benefits that the couple have got.

In the same vein, Ichnaly Khamsuan and Duangchan Sengduong, all residing in Attapeu, feel satisfied and want to stay with the company for a long period.

Deputy Director of the company Nguyễn Nhật Tuấn told the Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Laos that as human resources development is a prerequisite for the firm’s foundation, it has created attractive wage policies, paid due attention to social welfare work, and arranged training courses to improve workers’ skills.

Speaking highly of the company’s investment, Director of the Department of Planning and Investment of Attapeu province Sounnakhone Keoviengkham said that the company’s policies have helped workers feel more secure about a stable life.

He highlighted that the Vietnamese firm has created a large number of jobs for Lao workers, contributing to handling unemployment in Attapeu province and the southern region of Laos as a whole. — VNS