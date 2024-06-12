Visa unveils new products, services

VIETNAM, June 12 - HCM CITY — Visa recently announced a suite of new products and services that will be available in Asia Pacific, including Việt Nam.

One of the new offerings is “Visa Flexible Credential”, which allows a single card product to switch between different payment methods, providing consumers with greater choice and flexibility. This solution is currently available in markets like Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Việt Nam, with plans to expand to more Asia Pacific countries later this year.

Another new solution is "tap to everything," which includes features like tap to phone, tap to confirm, and tap to add card, enhancing security when adding cards to wallets or apps.

Visa is also introducing a new way for individuals to manage their data and enhance their shopping experiences using AI technology. With Visa data tokens, consumers can choose to share their data while shopping online, track where it has been shared, and revoke access directly from their banking app.

The "Click to Pay" solution streamlines the online checkout process, offering a seamless and secure transaction experience. Consumers can complete online transactions quickly by selecting their pre-enrolled Visa card for payment in just a few clicks. VNS