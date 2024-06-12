Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,303 in the last 365 days.

Visa unveils new products, services

VIETNAM, June 12 - HCM CITY — Visa recently announced a suite of new products and services that will be available in Asia Pacific, including Việt Nam.

One of the new offerings is “Visa Flexible Credential”, which allows a single card product to switch between different payment methods, providing consumers with greater choice and flexibility. This solution is currently available in markets like Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Việt Nam, with plans to expand to more Asia Pacific countries later this year.

Another new solution is "tap to everything," which includes features like tap to phone, tap to confirm, and tap to add card, enhancing security when adding cards to wallets or apps.

Visa is also introducing a new way for individuals to manage their data and enhance their shopping experiences using AI technology. With Visa data tokens, consumers can choose to share their data while shopping online, track where it has been shared, and revoke access directly from their banking app.

The "Click to Pay" solution streamlines the online checkout process, offering a seamless and secure transaction experience. Consumers can complete online transactions quickly by selecting their pre-enrolled Visa card for payment in just a few clicks. VNS

You just read:

Visa unveils new products, services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more