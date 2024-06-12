Personal Property and FEMA Assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FEMA assistance is limited to basic needs. It will not restore all property lost due to the Arkansas severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding. Insurance coverage is the best way to recover after a disaster. However, FEMA assistance for personal property may be available if you are uninsured or underinsured.

Types of Assistance

Appliances: Includes standard household appliances, such as a refrigerator, washing machine, etc.

Clothing: Essential clothing needed due to loss, damage or contamination.

Home Furnishings: Basic furnishings found in a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room.

Tools Required for Work and School: Tools and equipment required for your job and items required for educational purposes. This assistance also applies to self-employed individuals.

Computing Devices: This includes one personal or family computer. You may be eligible for funds for additional computers required for work or school that were damaged by the disaster.

Accessible Items: FEMA provides assistance for damaged personal property required for eligible applicants with disabilities.

Eligibility Conditions

Items must have been owned prior to the Arkansas storms that began May 24 and damaged by the storms.

Items were owned and being used by occupants of the household.

FEMA may not repair or replace a storm-damaged item if you own a similar item that works.

FEMA does not provide assistance for furnishings and/or appliances provided by a landlord.

Items used by guests and relatives who were not members of the pre-disaster household are not eligible for assistance.

Homeowners and renters can apply to FEMA in several ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4788. Follow FEMA Region 6 at X.com/FEMARegion6 or at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.