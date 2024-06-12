FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Sullivan Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds on June 12 at 12:30 a.m. PDT / 3:30 a.m. EDT to assist the state of Nevada to combat the Sullivan Fire burning in Washoe County.

On June 11, the state of Nevada submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG). At the time of the request, the fire threatened approximately 500 homes in and around Sparks, NV population 108,000. 1,000 mandatory evacuations and 3,000 voluntary evacuations are taking place for approximately 4,000 people.

100% percent of the threatened homes are primary residences and 0% are secondary residences. The fire is also threatening a high school, golf course, water towers, an industrial park, transmission and distribution lines, a transformer, and Sage Grouse habitat in the area.

The fire is 0% percent contained. The fire started on June 11, 2024 and has burned more than 100 acres of State and private land. There are one larges fire burning uncontrolled within the State.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become a greater incident.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire.

For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.