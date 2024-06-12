45 Days Later, Oklahoma’s Recovery Continues

OKLAHOMA CITY – FEMA and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management continue to support Oklahoma’s recovery from the April 25-May 9 severe storms and tornadoes.

45 days after the major disaster declaration, more than $9.39 million in federal grants, loans and flood insurance payments has been approved for homeowners, renters and businesses. This includes:

$5.62 million in FEMA grants for 985 families.

$3.77 million in disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration for businesses, homeowners and renters.

$4,800 in National Flood Insurance Program claims paid to policyholders.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is July 1. Residents of Carter, Craig, Hughes, Johnston, Kay, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Murray, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Washington and Washita counties can use any of these options to apply:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available; if you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center – for locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams met survivors across the affected counties, visiting over 8,800 homes and making contact with over 3,900 individuals to help people register for assistance and provide referrals to address unmet needs.

FEMA continues to coordinate with the state of Oklahoma to reimburse the costs of emergency services, debris removal, repair or replacement of damaged public infrastructure and fund projects to mitigate losses from future storms.

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

FEMA Civil Rights Office works to ensure assistance is distributed equitably, without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available by pressing #2 for Spanish.