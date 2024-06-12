Amalfi Foundation’s Spring SLA Winners Shares Their Experience

Students gained valuable leadership and professional skills The night celebrated students achievements Amalfi Foundation Logo

The leading high school development program recently celebrated the culmination of its spring iteration with its grand final gala.

Education isn’t just a path to success; it’s a pathway to freedom, and every child, regardless of their background, deserves the chance to climb the ladder of opportunity.” — Nasib Kelley 1st place winner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amalfi Foundation, a Los Angeles-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, hosted a Grand Finale Gala for its Spring Student Leadership Accelerator (SLA). The event served as a celebration of the conclusion of its Spring SLA program at the London Hotel in West Hollywood. During the event, it was announced that the students and their teams collectively raised over $172,000 throughout the three-month program.

“It is incredible to witness our students grow in leadership skills while also contributing to the community,” said Foundation President Kolin Jones. “We couldn't be prouder of their collective hard work and dedication to our program and broader mission.”

The First Place Winner of the Program, Nasib Kelley, raised $48,574.94 with the help of his team and earned a $5,000 college scholarship in the process. He got involved as an SLA candidate to provide a brighter future through the Amalfi Primary School with the goal of equipping that community with the tools for success, nurturing their dreams, and creating an impact that can last generations.

When asked about his favorite part of the Program, Kelley said “How fun it was to put together my team and especially being with all my friends and being able to work on it all together. I would totally do this again if I had the opportunity.”

Second Place Winner Sean Starsky raised $22,996.16 with his team and was equally proud of his accomplishments and thrilled to have been part of the program. He recognized the fact that “as a young adult growing up in Southern California, [I] have seen the rise in homelessness and its effects on people. This has shaped [me] to be someone who is dedicated to helping those in need.” He joined the SLA program with the goal of building a team dedicated to helping those who are unhoused in Los Angeles.

“The Amalfi Foundation Student Leadership Accelerator has truly been a wonderful experience. The Student Leadership Accelerator program has allowed me to connect with business and industry leaders throughout Los Angeles.’ said Starsky. “I would highly recommend this opportunity to any teenager interested in making a difference in today’s world.”

Coming off the major success of the spring program, the Amalfi Foundation announced that it launched the summer SLA program, with recruitment running until July 1st and fundraising running from September 5th to October 18th.

“The new program will serve as a testament to the success we have seen over the last two program cycles, and we are eager to continue and make a greater positive impact in our community," Jones said. For more information on how to join the Amalfi Foundation’s efforts as either a donor, youth leader, or candidate, please contact anna@amalfifoundation.org