Amalfi Foundation Students Raise Over $170,000 for Los Angeles Homelessness & Primary School Initiative

Students gained valuable leadership and professional skills The night celebrated students achievements Amalfi Foundation Logo

The gala marked the end of the third iteration of the SLA Program, a milestone for the Foundation.

We are delighted to welcome in a new summer class and see their growth over the coming months before our grand finale gala in October.” — Kolin Jones, Founder & President

LOS ANGELES, CA - CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amalfi Foundation announced at its Spring Student Leadership Accelerator (SLA) Grand Finale Gala that the student cohort raised $172,691. This success is continuing with the launch of the upcoming Summer SLA program which starts on June 1, 2024.

On May 18th, 2024, the Amalfi Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable arm of Los Angeles-based private jet company, Amalfi Jets Inc., celebrated the culmination of their Spring SLA program at the London Hotel in West Hollywood. At the event, it was announced that students and their teams in total raised over $170,000 over the three-month program. These funds will go toward the Amalfi Foundation’s global initiatives, such as aiding unhoused individuals in Los Angeles County and building a primary school in Tanzania, Africa.

“It is amazing to see them grow their leadership skills while also giving back to the community,” Foundation President Kolin Jones said. “We could not be prouder of their collective hard work and dedication to our program and greater mission.”

Coming off the major success of the spring program, the Amalfi Foundation announced that they launched the Summer SLA program, which will run from June until mid-October.

“We are thrilled to welcome a new cohort of bright students and help equip them with professional development tools and real-world networking experience needed to succeed,” Jones said.

Winners from the Spring SLA program were awarded scholarships ranging from $2,500-$10,000 for their college pursuits. The Amalfi Foundation hopes that the experiences students have in the program provide a meaningful stepping-stone into further charitable and educational endeavors.

The new program serves as a testament to the success we have seen over the last two program cycles, and we are eager to continue and make a greater positive impact in our community," Jones said.

For more information on how to join the Amalfi Foundation’s efforts as either a donor, youth leader, or candidate, please contact anna@amalfifoundation.org

The Amalfi Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission of elevating underserved communities locally & abroad. The mission is divided into two pillars to help guide the impact: basic needs & community development. Through these pillars, the Amalfi Foundation has its own in-house initiatives to spark charge quickly and efficiently. To learn more please visit www.amalfifoundation.org. To apply to the upcoming Student Leadership Accelerator Program please visit www.amalfifoundation.org/sla-application . To learn more about the Student Leadership Accelerator Program, please visit www.amalfifoundation.org/student-leadership-accelerator .

The Local Community Development Initiative (LCDI) Program works with local homeless shelters to receive currently unhoused individuals and puts them through a 6-month accelerator program in which our non-profit covers all expenses, provides housing for the next 6-months, and provides career consultants, financial advisors, and an AF Case Manager to assist the Candidate through the program. The intent is that by providing funding for trade school, certifications, etc. we will assist our Candidates to get a job within 6-months and become self-sufficient going forward.

The Amalfi Primary School is a future planned school to be built in Arusha, Tanzania, and supports the Maasai Tribe. Currently, the local tribe is over 5 kilometers away from the nearest school and the village does not have reliable roads or methods of transportation, therefore most of the villagers would never be properly educated. Therefore, by breaking ground on our Primary School in 2024, we will be able to provide this community with a clear path to a secure education.