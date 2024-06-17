Michelle Beltran of Chico, CA Advances to Ms. Health and Fitness 2024 Quarter Finals
Renowned mindset coach and fitness enthusiast Michelle Beltran reaches the quarter-finals of the international Ms. Health and Fitness 2024 contest.
"We are limitless. It is my goal to help my clients access their untapped potential through the power of the subconscious mind," states Michelle.”CHICO, CA, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Beltran, a renowned performance mindset coach and fitness enthusiast from Chico, CA, has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Ms. Health and Fitness 2024 International Contest. This prestigious competition, organized by Muscle & Fitness HERS, has been celebrating extraordinary champions in the fitness world since 2017.
"My passion for fitness is ignited by the transformations I see—not just physically, but mentally and emotionally in myself and in those I inspire. Every stride on the bike, every hill conquered, and every finish line crossed has shown me the boundless potential of the human spirit," says Michelle.
The winner of this competition will receive $20,000 in prize money, worldwide recognition, a professional photo shoot, and will be featured on the cover of HERS magazine. Thousands of athletes from around the globe have been selected to compete, with the winners decided by an online voting system. The man and woman with the most votes will take their respective titles.
Michelle Beltran is a lifelong fitness enthusiast and the founder of RWM, LLC. She is a leading authority in spirituality, health, and wellness, specializing in performance mindset coaching. A best-selling author, Michelle has gained global recognition and was listed by USA Today as one of the top 10 conscious female leaders. Her podcast, "The Intuitive Hour: Awaken Your Inner Voice," has impacted thousands worldwide.
Returning to elite women’s ranks at over 50, Michelle, a former professional cyclist, is breaking barriers and embodying the spirit of the ageless athlete. Passionate about mind and body wellness, she empowers her clients with holistic health principles and strategies to help them achieve their greatest potential.
For more information about Michelle Beltran and her inspiring journey, connect with her on Instagram @_michelle_beltran or Facebook @fn2bfit. Visit her website at www.MichelleBeltran.com or email at mbeltran@michellebeltran.com.
To learn more about the Ms. Health and Fitness 2024 Competition and to VOTE for Michelle, visit https://mshealthandfit.com/2024/michelle-beltran.
