Best American Psychics Announces Distinguished Award Winners for 2024

Recognizing Excellence: 2024 Psychic Award Winners Shine Bright

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Shay Parker's Best American Psychics (BAP), we take immense pride in acknowledging exceptional talent, dedication, and contributions within the realm of psychic and mediumship services. It is with great pleasure that we announce and celebrate the esteemed recipients of the 2024 BAP Awards, recognizing outstanding individuals who have showcased remarkable expertise, compassion, and commitment in their respective fields. Our psychics offer private, pre-scheduled psychic readings as well as immediate readings on a pay-per-minute basis.

Psychic of the Year Award - Mari Cartagenova

Renowned Psychic Medium and bestselling Author Mari Cartagenova claims the prestigious Psychic of the Year Award. Mari's heartfelt connections with departed loved ones and fur babies, coupled with her unwavering professionalism, exemplify her exceptional talent and dedication.

Fabulous Feedback Award - Regg Evans

Regg Evans receives the Fabulous Feedback Award for continuously earning overwhelmingly positive feedback from clients. Regg's commitment to providing exceptional Psychic Soul Readings, Relationships, and Spiritualist Healing Mediumship sessions is truly commendable.

Social Activism Award - LJ the Medium

LJ the Medium is honored with the Social Activism Award for her philanthropic endeavors. LJ's advocacy for organ donation, support for various charitable causes, and unwavering dedication to raising awareness embody the true spirit of social responsibility.

Awesome Accolades Award - Kelly Palmatier

Kelly Palmatier earns the Awesome Accolades Award for her multifaceted contributions. A Psychic Medium, educator, and philanthropist, Kelly's dedication to ethical psychic practice, educational outreach, and philanthropy stands as an inspiration to many.

"These award recipients represent the pinnacle of excellence in the psychic and mediumship industry," said Shay Parker, founder of Best American Psychics. "Their unwavering dedication, compassion, and commitment to serving others exemplify the spirit of our organization."

Each winner embodies values that resonate with BAP's commitment to upholding the highest standards in the psychic community. They stand as shining examples of integrity, compassion, and excellence.

"These remarkable individuals are beacons of inspiration, enriching lives and creating positive change within the psychic community and beyond," added Parker.

To learn more about these exceptional award recipients and their remarkable services, visit Best American Psychics' website and discover their outstanding contributions to the field.

Congratulations once again to Mari Cartagenova, Regg Evans, LJ the Medium, and Kelly Palmatier on their well-deserved recognition as the distinguished winners of the 2024 BAP Awards!

