Anansi Tales Transforms into a Leading Sci-Fi and Fantasy Blog
Anansi Tales pivots from Marketing to a Pop Culture blog, focusing on Marvel, Dr. Who, House of Dragons, and more.
Our mission is to create a vibrant community where fans of Sci-Fi and Fantasy can come together to celebrate their favorite stories and characters.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anansi Tales, a boutique Marketing and PR consulting firm for the past 15 years, is thrilled to announce its strategic pivot to become a dedicated Sci-Fi and Fantasy blog. The blog will delve into Pop Culture, Marvel Comics, Movies, and more, providing engaging reviews and commentary for fans worldwide.
— Ian Royer, Founder
The shift was inspired by the overwhelming success of founder Ian Royer’s blog reviews of X-Men '97. Ian’s insightful commentary and engaging content resonated with audiences, turning his Twitter account into a daily repository of X-Men trivia and write-ups. This success sparked the decision to expand Anansi Tales' focus.
“I’ve always been passionate about Sci-Fi and Fantasy,” said Ian Royer, founder of Anansi Tales. “The response to my X-Men '97 reviews was incredible, and it made me realize that there’s a huge audience out there eager for more content in this space.”
Ian will complete his X-Men reviews this weekend, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Anansi Tales. This summer, readers can look forward to in-depth reviews of beloved shows such as Dr. Who, House of the Dragon, and many more.
“I’m excited to take Anansi Tales in this new direction,” Ian continued. “Our mission is to create a vibrant community where fans of Sci-Fi and Fantasy can come together to celebrate their favorite stories and characters. While it's a pivot into something new, I'll still be open to opportunities to do communications and marketing for grassroots and non-profits.”
The revamped blog will feature a mix of reviews, trivia, and exclusive insights into the latest in Pop Culture. With a strong foundation in engaging and insightful commentary, Anansi Tales is poised to become a leading voice in the Sci-Fi and Fantasy community.
Join Ian Royer on this exciting adventure at anansitales.com and become part of a community that celebrates the magic of Sci-Fi and Fantasy.
Ian Royer
Anansi Tales Marketing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X