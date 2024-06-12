Submit Release
Renovo Seeks Sustainability Partners Across Canada and the U.S. to Amplify Environmental and Social Impact

The Renovo Team, Top Left: Marc Apduhan, Alejandro Dounce, Trevor Siu, Cagla Buzluk bottom left: Sheryl Drake, Marta Gutiérrez, Neus Amblas, Carla Valdes

Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable, Inclusive Future

Diversity is our greatest strength. We actively work to dismantle barriers and create opportunities for everyone to thrive.”
— Marc Apduhan
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renovo, under the visionary leadership of CEO Marc Apduhan, is calling for sustainability partners across Canada and the U.S. to join forces in driving positive environmental and social change. Renovo has been at the forefront of innovative projects, such as drone reforestation, circular economy initiatives, and innovation accelerators, and now seeks to expand its collaborative network to amplify its impact.

Renovo’s commitment to sustainability is demonstrated through groundbreaking projects that set new standards in environmental innovation:

-Drone Reforestation with Flash Forest: Leveraging cutting-edge drone technology, Renovo accelerates reforestation efforts, planting biodiverse ecosystems to combat climate change effectively.
-Reducing Single-Use Packaging with Reusables.com: Renovo’s initiatives focus on minimizing waste and promoting sustainable packaging solutions, advancing the circular economy.
-Promoting Diversity and Inclusion: Renovo champions diversity within the environmental and tech sectors, ensuring an inclusive approach to innovation and problem-solving.

Renovo believes in nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders. Through initiatives like the Vancouver Entrepreneurs Forum and the AccelerateIP program, Renovo provides mentorship and intellectual property support to young innovators, fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and creativity.

Their dedication to diversity is evident in its inclusive projects. Notably, the company played a crucial role in launching Rainbow Griffins, the world’s first 2SLGBTQ+ Co-Ed Seniors and Juniors Rugby Team. This initiative promotes inclusion in sports, breaking stereotypes and creating safe spaces for marginalized communities.

"Diversity is our greatest strength," says Marc Apduhan, CEO of Renovo. "We actively work to dismantle barriers and create opportunities for everyone to thrive."

The are actively seeking sustainability partners across Canada and the U.S. to collaborate on transformative projects. By joining forces, partners can contribute to a sustainable, inclusive, and innovative future, driving positive change on a larger scale.

Renovo invites organizations and individuals to join its mission in building a more sustainable and inclusive world. Together, we can develop innovative solutions to the complex environmental and social challenges we face today.

For partnership inquiries or more information, please contact: team@renovocreative.ca.

About Renovo:
Renovo is a Vancouver-based creative and environmental agency committed to sustainability, diversity, and innovation. Through groundbreaking projects and strategic collaborations, Renovo is leading the charge towards positive environmental and social change.

