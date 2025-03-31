EIGHTH EDITION OF THE RED DRESS BALL SET TO SHINE IN SUPPORT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV

Bold, beautiful, and unapologetically red—performers dazzle at The Red Dress Ball, a grassroots fundraiser uniting art, community, and action in support of people living with or at risk of HIV. Join us April 12, 2025, at Toronto’s legendary El Mocambo for

Join the Party with Purpose — One Night to Change Lives and Challenge HIV Stigma.

We're not just throwing a party; we're fostering a movement—a dynamic force driving towards a world without HIV stigma while supporting those impacted by HIV.” — Matt Hyams, Director

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Red Dress Ball, one of Toronto’s most dynamic grassroots fundraisers, returns on Saturday, April 12 at the iconic El Mocambo, calling on the community to raise $100,000 to support people living with HIV. Backed by founding sponsors ViiV Healthcare and DCM, the 2025 edition promises an unforgettable evening of music, performance, and purpose—where every ticket purchased supports frontline services through the Toronto People With AIDS Foundation (PWA Toronto).As Canada marks nearly five decades since the start of the HIV epidemic, the need for stigma-free, community-driven support remains urgent. The Red Dress Ball Foundation , a volunteer-led non-profit, has raised more than $320,000 since its inception to help organizations deliver critical care and resources to people impacted by HIV.“This isn’t just another night out,” says Matt Hyams, Director of The Red Dress Ball Foundation. “This is about community in action—people coming together in red to support those living with HIV, to challenge stigma, and to fund the programs that make a tangible difference. If you believe in that mission, we ask you to join us.”This year’s gala marks the Foundation’s eighth anniversary and features an electrifying entertainment lineup. Internationally acclaimed DJ Kitty Glitter (Sydney, Australia) headlines nightly, supported by an all-star roster of drag performers nationwide. New in 2025 is the first official after-party, produced in partnership with MOJO Toronto, which will keep guests dancing into the early hours while pushing the fundraising goal forward.“As we face rising HIV rates across Canada, grassroots initiatives like The Red Dress Ball play a crucial role in raising awareness and support,” said Raphael Hebert, General Manager of ViiV Healthcare Canada. “This event fosters solidarity, strengthens connections, and ensures the voices of those affected remain central in the national conversation. We are proud to continue our support.”The 2025 Red Dress Ball offers both VIP and General Admission experiences. Doors open at 7 PM for early access and 8 PM for the main event. The night culminates with the after-party from 11:30 PM to 2:00 AM, creating space for celebration, reflection, and continued giving.Attendees are encouraged to wear red as a symbol of visibility, solidarity, and resistance—anchoring the event’s message that no one living with HIV should face stigma or isolation.“We know that HIV stigma is still a reality for too many,” adds Hyams. “The Red Dress Ball is a space where we flip that script—where joy, pride, and compassion take centre stage. But we can’t do this alone. Every ticket, every donation, and every person in the room helps us move closer to a world where support is the norm, not the exception.”Tickets are available now through Eventbrite, with all proceeds directed to PWA Toronto, a trusted community partner delivering services in housing, mental health, nutrition, and more for those living with HIV.Event Details:● Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025● Time: 7 PM (VIP), 8 PM (General Admission), 1130 PM - 2 AM (After Party)● Venue: El Mocambo, Toronto● Tickets: Available online - https://thereddressball2025.eventbrite.ca/ ---About The Red Dress Ball Foundation:The Red Dress Ball Foundation is a Canadian non-profit dedicated to raising awareness of the continuing impact of HIV/AIDS in Canada and supporting organizations that assist people living with or at risk of HIV. Through inclusive events rooted in celebration and solidarity, the Foundation builds community, challenges stigma, and drives tangible change.For media inquiries, please contact:Matt HyamsEmail: info@thereddressball.caPhone: 647-818-3747

