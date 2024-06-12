Motorcycle Accident Lawyer Announces $250,000.00 Settlement for Injured Cyclist: Westchester Supreme Index # 63898/2023

Motorcycle Crash Attorney

Motorcyclist Injured in Westchester Crash Settles his case for $250,000.00

New York City Motorcycle Accident Victims Deserve the Best Motorcycle Accident Lawyer ” — Michael J. Redenburg, Esq.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts as alleged by injured motorcyclist:

At the time of the occurrence, the firm's client was operating his 2018 HARLEY DAVIDSON Road Glide Special motorcycle and traveling westbound off the Exit 13 Palisades Ramp, in the County of Rockland and State of New York. At or near the Palisades Ramp, another motor vehicle was proceeding eastbound on Exit 13 N/B on the ramp attempting to make a left onto Quaker Avenue and failed to yield the right-of-way to the rider of the Harley Davidson Road Glide, our law firm's client.

As a result of the collision, the firm's client flipped over the handlebars of his motorcycle, landing in the street. Fortunately, he was not struck by any oncoming vehicles. As a result of the accident, the firm's client sustained a fractured wrist and missed time from work, as he needed to recover. The offending vehicle, insured by Allstate Insurance Company, paid its insured's full policy limit of $250,000.00 soon after the filing of the Summons and Complaint in Supreme Court.

