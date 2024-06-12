Submit Release
Motorcycle Accident Lawyer Announces $250,000.00 Settlement for Injured Cyclist: Westchester Supreme Index # 63898/2023

Motorcyclist Injured in Westchester Crash Settles his case for $250,000.00

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts as alleged by injured motorcyclist:

At the time of the occurrence, the firm's client was operating his 2018 HARLEY DAVIDSON Road Glide Special motorcycle and traveling westbound off the Exit 13 Palisades Ramp, in the County of Rockland and State of New York. At or near the Palisades Ramp, another motor vehicle was proceeding eastbound on Exit 13 N/B on the ramp attempting to make a left onto Quaker Avenue and failed to yield the right-of-way to the rider of the Harley Davidson Road Glide, our law firm's client.

As a result of the collision, the firm's client flipped over the handlebars of his motorcycle, landing in the street. Fortunately, he was not struck by any oncoming vehicles. As a result of the accident, the firm's client sustained a fractured wrist and missed time from work, as he needed to recover. The offending vehicle, insured by Allstate Insurance Company, paid its insured's full policy limit of $250,000.00 soon after the filing of the Summons and Complaint in Supreme Court.

The law firm of Michael J. Redenburg, Esq. PC continues to represent New York City residents that are victims of not only motorcycle accidents, but also e-bike accidents, car accidents, truck accidents and bicycle accidents, as well. Our office is located in the heart of Lower Manhattan and conveniently accessible by train, as the Bowling Green train station is only steps away. If you have been injured due to the fault of another, call us at 212-240-9465 and learn how we can help to get the Wheels of Justice spinning for you today.

