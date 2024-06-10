Brooklyn False Arrest & Police Brutality Victim to Receive $65,000.00 Settlement: EDNY Civ. No. 1:23-cv-6245

False Arrest Lawyer

False Arrest and Police Brutality Lawyer” — Michael J. Redenburg

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stemming from an August, 2023 police encounter, the firm's client resolved his false arrest/police brutality case for $65,000.00 on June 7, 2024, during a settlement conference held before a Federal Court Magistrate Judge.

Facts as alleged by Plaintiff: The firm's client was waiting for the train home with a friend when he was approached by numerous NYPD Officers. Although a friend of Plaintiff’s was consuming an alcoholic beverage, Plaintiff was not. Thereafter, the Plaintiff was forcefully handcuffed behind his back and officers then went into Plaintiff’s pocket to get his ID. He was then given a pink ticket for consuming alcohol in public, and his handcuffs were removed. An NYPD Sgt. and other NYPD Officers told Plaintiff he had to leave the train station, following him up the stairs and out of the station.

On the way up the stairs, the firm's client attempted to record what was happening with his phone, when officers knocked the phone out of his hand. Thereafter, he was then pushed up the stairs, falling forward, and breaking his fall with his left arm extended. He then got up and was then again pushed numerous times by NYPD officers. Then officers grabbed him by the back of his shirt and left arm, dragging him up the stairs by his left arm and right collar. He was then taken to NYPD -Transit District 32 and immediately requested an ambulance before being processed, due to the injuries he had sustained at the hands of the Officers. Once at the hospital, he was seen for excruciating pain in his right wrist, with a resultant diagnosis of nerve compression. After about four (4) hours, he was released from the hospital and taken back to NYPD -Transit District 32 for processing. Once processing was complete, he was transported to Central Booking.

At arraignment, he learned that he had been charged with Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing Governmental Administration. Interestingly, despite other dubious charges levied against him, he was not even charged with resisting arrest, which makes the injuries he sustained at the hands of the Officers more troublesome and impossible to justify. At arraignment, and after nearly twenty-four (24) hours of detention, all charges levied against Plaintiff were adjourned in contemplation of dismissal.

In August, 2023, he went to BHMC Emergency Department complaining of right upper shoulder pain and was prescribed Motrin and Methocarbamol.

Within his Federal Court Complaint, the firm's client alleged an Unlawful Search and Seizure, False Arrest, Failure of other officers to intervene in the wrongful conduct of the other(s), and unreasonable force.

