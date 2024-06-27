MostlyMedicaid Leader Kris Vilamaa Speaks at i2i Springs Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- MostlyMedicaid's Kris Vilamaa Speaks at i2i Conference in Raleigh
June 11-12, 2024
Overall summary of the event
June 11-12, 2024
Hilton Raleigh North Hills
On July 1st, North Carolina will launch the final piece of the NC Medicaid's integrated whole person care program. Once this occurs, integrated care will be the standard for Medicaid. This is an opportunity to see Innovation Unleashed and a time for Building New Care Connections. Spring Conference focused on the future, fortifying connections, and highlighting new and successful care systems that seek to address the comprehensive needs of those being served.
Kris Vilamaa, Partner and Chief Growth Officer at Mostly Medicaid, delivered remarks at the i2i 2024 Spring Conference - Innovation Unleashed: Building New Care Connections at the Hilton Raleigh North Hills in Raleigh, North Carolina last week. His presentation, entitled "Using Health Related Social Needs Data to Address Health Equity in People with Behavioral Health Challenges" covered understanding the impact of Health Related Social Needs (HRSN), how health equity can be addressed using HRSN data and practical application of HRSN data in communities. Participants heard how HRSN data can be used to help break the cycle of inequity and identify gaps that communities and partners can design effective strategies to address. Kris said, "HRSN data is being collected across North Carolina and beginning to be used to address health equity, but the potential to do more with greater engagement and partnerships is definitely there and I'm excited about the ways this data can be used to help close gaps across the state."
About Mostly Medicaid
Mostly Medicaid reaches thousands of Medicaid industry professionals, decision makers and influencers with its thought leadership publications and information sharing products. We also provide marketing and strategy consulting services for companies in the Medicaid industry, as well as premium educational content to enhance expertise for industry professionals. Mostly Medicaid offers a unique value in the Medicaid industry by focusing on data-driven business perspectives rather than policy-only or advocacy-only positions.
We began with one simple concept in mind - think of Medicaid as a massive industry. Besides the healthcare services provided to Medicaid enrollees, there are hundreds of thousands of people that process claims, build software, consult with hospitals - just to name a few segments. Those people need services and products to help them do their jobs, increase their revenues and improve their skills. And that's where Mostly Medicaid comes in. We are uniquely positioned to reach influencers across all segments and provide them with actionable information and recommendations. We have built a brand with 12,000 Medicaid industry professionals who trust us to bring non-biased information to them.
