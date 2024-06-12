F&G Commission approves summer Chinook seasons to start June 20

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission met via conference call and approved summer Chinook salmon seasons for the Upper Salmon and Lochsa rivers. The seasons will open Thursday, June 20 and remain open four days per week (Thursday-Sunday) on the Upper Salmon River and seven days per week on the Lochsa River until harvest goals are achieved or August 10, whichever comes first.

Important to note, there will not be a summer salmon fishing season on the South Fork Salmon River this year due to low returns.

Based on estimates of fish crossing the lower Columbia and Snake River dams, estimates of adult Chinook salmon available for sport angler harvest are about:

260 Chinook for the Upper Salmon River

200 Chinook for the Lochsa River

Fishing on the Upper Salmon River will be open from the posted boundary approximately 100 yards upstream of the mouth of Valley Creek, upstream to the posted boundary approximately 100 yards downstream from the Idaho Fish and Game Sawtooth Hatchery weir and trap. This fishery will only be open four days per week (Thursday – Sunday).

Fishing on the Lochsa River will be open from Lowell Bridge upstream to Twin Bridges immediately upstream from the confluence of Crooked Fork and Colt Killed creeks. This fishery will be open seven days per week and both adipose clipped, and adipose intact fish may be retained.

Bag limits

Bag and possession limits for the Upper Salmon and Lochsa rivers are four (4) Chinook daily, of which only two (2) may be adults (24-inches or longer). Possession is 12, only six (6) of which may be adults.

Season limits

No person may take more than 10 adult Chinook salmon statewide during 2024 salmon seasons occurring prior to Aug. 10, 2024.

For more information, visit Idaho Fish and Game’s Chinook fishing webpage.