Centum Financial Group Celebrates Recognition as Top Mortgage Employer for 2024 by Canadian Mortgage Professional

Canadian Mortgage Professional

2024 Top Mortgage Employers

Recognition given in the form of gold and silver awards

We continually strive to create a workplace that fosters growth, inclusivity, and innovation.”
— Chris Turcotte
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centum Financial Group is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of Canada’s Top Mortgage Employers for 2024 by Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP). This esteemed acknowledgment highlights Centum’s exceptional achievements in multiple NETWORKS categories:

Advancement: Gold, Benefits: Silver, Compensation: Silver, Culture: Silver, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Gold, Reputation: Silver, Sustainable Programs: Gold, Overall Winners: Silver

This accolade follows Centum Financial Group Inc.'s recent win of the National Broker Network of the Year Award at the prestigious Canadian Mortgage Awards. These honors underscore the company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and a supportive work environment.

Chris Turcotte, President of Centum Financial Group, expressed his pride in the company’s achievements. “These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We continually strive to create a workplace that fosters growth, inclusivity, and innovation. Our latest developments, such as Mortgage Monitor and the new private label version of our daily pay ‘DirectPay’ platform for our network members, demonstrate our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry.”

Centum’s Mortgage Monitor and DirectPay platform are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to provide cutting-edge tools and resources to its network members, ensuring they have the support needed to succeed in today’s competitive market.

For more information about Centum Financial Group and its innovative services, please visit www.joincentum.ca

About Centum Financial Group:
As part of the Charlwood Pacific Group, CENTUM is one of Canada's largest national mortgage broker brands, with over 200 offices and 2,200 agents. CENTUM has facilitated billions of dollars in mortgage financing for Canadians, leading the industry with innovative technology, training, and partnerships. CENTUM was honored with the Broker Network of the Year award at the 2021 and 2024 Canadian Mortgage Awards and celebrated its 20-year anniversary in 2022.

Adrian Schulz
Centum Financial Group Inc.
+1 604-257-3940
