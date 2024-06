U.S. Chamber of Commerce, State and Local Chambers Urge Administration to Support Digital Trade Rules

WASHINGTON, D.C. - More than 150 state and local chambers from 45 states joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in a letter to the White House National Security Council and National Economic Council – urging the Biden Administration to reverse course and support the strong digital trade rules approved by the Congress in past trade agreements.

“As state and local chambers of commerce representing tens of thousands of businesses, we write to express grave concern with the administration’s recent decision to withdraw support for strong digital trade rules, which have been a key pillar of U.S. policy across multiple administrations.

Digital trade supports more than 3 million American jobs across companies of every size, sector, and state. Companies in fields including business services, manufacturing, arts and entertainment, and agri-business increasingly rely on the digital economy to find customers, manage their internal operations, coordinate research and development, strengthen compliance operations, and ensure secure payments.

USTR’s abandonment of strong digital trade rules will increase costs, reduce innovation, depress investment, and suppress hiring for a wide variety of American companies. Millions of American jobs, U.S. exports, and the nation’s competitiveness depend on digital trade. We urge the Administration to reverse course and support the strong digital trade rules approved by the Congress in past trade agreements.”

Sincerely,

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Alabama

Mobile Chamber of Commerce

Shoals Chamber of Commerce

Alaska

Arizona

Apache Junction Area Chamber of Commerce

Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Buckeye Valley Chamber of Commerce

Chandler Chamber of Commerce

Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce

Greater Phoenix Chamber

Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce

Mesa Chamber of Commerce

Nogales Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce

Northwest Valley Chamber of Commerce

Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce

Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce

Tucson Metro Chamber

West Valley Chambers of Commerce Alliance

Arkansas

Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce

California

Brea Chamber of Commerce

Buellton Chamber of Commerce

California Chamber of Commerce

Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce

Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce

Colusa County Chamber of Commerce

Gateway Chambers Alliance

Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce

Hueneme Chamber of Commerce

Laguna Hills Chamber of Commerce

Lake Elsinore Valley Chamber of Commerce

Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce

Modesto Chamber of Commerce

Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce

Orange County Business Council

Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce

Pomona Chamber of Commerce

Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce

San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce

San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce

San Marcos Chamber of Commerce

Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce

West Ventura County Business Alliance

Colorado

Delaware

Delaware State Chamber of Commerce

Florida

Associated Industries of Florida

Florida Chamber of Commerce

The Greater North Miami Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

Georgia

Habersham County Chamber of Commerce

Newnan-Coweta Chamber

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce

White County Chamber of Commerce

Hawaii

Chamber of Commerce Hawaii

Idaho

Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce

Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

Illinois

Chamber630

Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce

Dixon Chamber of Commerce & Main Street

Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce

GLMV Chamber of Commerce

Illinois Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce

Indiana

Indiana Chamber of Commerce

Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce

Perry County Chamber of Commerce

Kansas

Greater Topeka Partnership

Kansas Chamber of Commerce

Kentucky

Commerce Lexington

Greater Louisville, Inc.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Union County Chamber of Commerce

Louisiana

Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce

Greater Shreveport Chamber

Maine

Barry County Chamber and Economic Development Alliance

Maine State Chamber of Commerce

Maryland

Maryland Chamber of Commerce

Massachusetts

Blackstone Valley Chamber of Commerce

Metro South Chamber of Commerce

Michigan

Detroit Regional Chamber

Michigan Chamber of Commerce

Minnesota

Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce

Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce

Mississippi

Mississippi Economic Council

Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce

Missouri

Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Montana

Helena Area Chamber of Commerce

Kalispell Chamber of Commerce

Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce

Montana Chamber of Commerce

Nebraska

Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce

Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce

Lincoln Chamber of Commerce

Seward County Chamber & Development Partnership

Nevada

Henderson Chamber of Commerce

Vegas Chamber

White Pine Chamber of Commerce

New Hampshire

Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce

New Jersey

New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce

New Mexico

New Mexico Chamber of Commerce

New York

Orange County Chamber of Commerce

North Carolina

Cabarrus Regional Chamber of Commerce

Caldwell Chamber of Commerce

Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce

NC Chamber

North Dakota

The Chamber Grand Forks / East Grand Forks

Ohio

Streetsboro Area Chamber of Commerce

Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce

Oklahoma

Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce

Oregon

Lake County Chamber of Commerce

Oregon Business & Industry

Salem Area Chamber of Commerce

Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce

Pennsylvania

Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce

Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry

Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce

Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce

Harrisburg Regional Chamber

Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry

Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce

Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce

Tyrone Area Chamber of Commerce

Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce

Rhode Island

East Bay Chamber of Commerce

South Carolina

Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce

Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce

South Carolina Chamber of Commerce

Tennessee

Kingsport Chamber of Commerce

Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce

Texas

Abilene Chamber of Commerce

Baytown Chamber of Commerce

Del Rio Chamber of Commerce

Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

Frisco Chamber of Commerce

Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce

Longview TX Chamber of Commerce

North Texas Commission

Texas Association of Business

Utah

South Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce

South Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Salt Lake Chamber

Utah Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce

Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce

Virginia

Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce

Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce

Washington

Association of Washington Business

Bellevue Chamber of Commerce

Economic Alliance Snohomish County

Greater Lake Stevens Chamber of Commerce

Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce

West Virginia

West Virginia Chamber of Commerce

Wisconsin