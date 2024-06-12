Amalfi Jets Social Media Video Sparks Online Frenzy

Kolin was left amused by the request Barstool Sports Highlighted the Video Amalfi's operator's pilots carrying out pre-flight checks

We embrace a wide range of marketing channels at Amalfi, and while they may not yield the most qualified inbounds, we welcome any form of curiosity about flying private” — Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA - CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets Inc., a global private jet charter and jet card provider, recently went viral on TikTok with a video of an aspiring private jet flyer inquiring about a trip for her and some friends for a bachelorette party.

The entertaining video gained 3 million views on TikTok, 4.5 million on X (formerly Twitter), and was featured by several influential media outlets.

“We welcome all inquiries about our services,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. “We understand that there can be some confusion regarding the economics of flying private, which is why we strive to maintain transparency and support our clients throughout their buying journey.”

“Good for you keeping it professional and courteous 😂” said one user.

In the video, the potential client inquired about flights from Los Angeles to Nashville for an upcoming bachelorette trip with her 12 friends. While her intentions were genuine, comparing private flights to $400 flights on American Airlines wasn't realistic.

This misconception elicited a humorous response from Jones, who did his best to accommodate her request, ultimately capturing the engagement of millions of viewers worldwide.

“I love it when she said commercial was too expensive and he just stopped typing. LOL” said another user.

“For her request, given the route, number of passengers, and baggage, she would be looking at a cost of around USD 70,000 for a heavy jet, so you could say that her estimations were a little bit off,” said Jones. “With these numbers in mind, you can reasonably deduce there was a fundamental misconception in how much it costs to fly private.”

The video left many viewers eager to know what happened next with the trip and the confused flyer, wondering whether she ultimately chose to fly privately or stuck with her original transportation plan.

The video most notably caught the attention of Barstool Sports, a sports & pop culture blog, which featured an in-depth article about the video.

“But I'd give anything to have had this phone call filmed from the other end. She heard this guy quote her $80,000 and then decided she'd be willing to just settle for the "cheapest jet" instead. I was genuinely disappointed that this video ended, I could have watched this conversation continue for 30 minutes” wrote Big Tennessee, the Barstool contributor who wrote the article.

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

For more information on how to join the Amalfi Foundation’s efforts as either a donor, youth leader, or candidate, please contact anna@amalfifoundation.org

Download the Amalfi Jets App on iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amalfi-jets/id6474433155

To download the Amalfi Jets App from Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.amalfijets&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about this offer, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative.