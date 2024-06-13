Submit Release
Special 1-Day Signing Event With Professional NHL Player MacKenzie Entwistle

Meet MacKenzie Entwistle at Northway Ford in Brantford, June 15th

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northway Ford in Brantford is extremely excited to announce that on June 15th, professional NHL player, MacKenzie Entwistle, will be heading to the dealership!

Georgetown-born MacKenzie currently plays in the right wing position for the Chicago Blackhawks, and he’s a two-time OHL winner; once with the Hamilton Bulldogs as the team captain, and again with Guelph Storm!

MacKenzie will be at the dealership to chat, take photos, and sign autographs with anyone who comes and visits on June 15th. He’ll be arriving at 12:00 pm, but he’ll only be at the dealership for one day and is only going to be there for a couple of hours, so make sure to get here at noon as to not miss out on the chance to meet MacKenzie and get gear signed!

Northway Ford can't wait to see everyone on the 15th! Don’t miss the chance to meet hometown professional NHL player and OHL champion, MacKenzie Entwistle! Stop by the Northway Ford dealership in Brantford at 388 King George Road, N3T 5L8.

Fill in the form on this page: https://www.northwayford.ca/nhl-signing-event/ to register interest!

