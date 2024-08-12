Submit Release
Meet & Greet With Florida Panthers Center Mackenzie Entwistle in Burlington

Florida Panthers Centre Mackenzie Entwistle Meet and Green

This is an incredible chance to meet an NHL player born right here in the GTA! Friday at noon. 915 Walkers Line in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unique Chrysler in Burlington is extremely excited to announce that on August 16th, professional NHL player, MacKenzie Entwistle, will be heading to the dealership!

Georgetown-born MacKenzie just signed for Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers as a center. He previously played for the Chicago Blackhawks and is a two-time OHL winner; once with the Hamilton Bulldogs as the team captain, and again with Guelph Storm!

MacKenzie will be at the dealership to chat, take photos, and sign autographs with anyone who visits on August 16th. He’ll be arriving at 12:00 pm, but he’ll only be at the dealership for one day and is only going to be there for a couple of hours, so make sure to get here at noon so as to not miss out on the chance to meet MacKenzie and get gear signed!

Northway Ford can't wait to see everyone on the 16th! Don’t miss the chance to meet hometown professional NHL player and OHL champion, MacKenzie Entwistle! Stop by the Unique Chrysler dealership in Burlington at 915 Walkers Line.

Let us know you're coming on our Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/share/6GwYvu11iRgE4Rxi/

Note: There is no cost for attendees of this event!

