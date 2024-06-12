TCEQ approves fines totaling $921,054

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $814,627 against 33 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: seven air quality, two industrial hazardous wastes, one multi-media, seven municipal wastewater discharges, one petroleum storage tank, 14 public water systems, and one water quality.

In addition, on June 4 and June 11, the executive director approved penalties totaling $106,427 against 48 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for June 26, 2024.