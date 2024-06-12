Macao Polytechnic University Ranks 301-400 Worldwide in Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings 2024

MACAU, June 12 - Macao Polytechnic University has achieved notable success in the Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings 2024 released on 12 June in Bangkok, Thailand, ranking between 301st and 400th globally. This marks MPU’s debut in the overall rankings and positions it as the top-ranked university in Macao. MPU has advanced to the 72nd position globally in the scope of “Decent Work and Economic Growth” among the sustainable development goals of the United Nations. This impressive performance highlights MPU’s recognised international impact.

Rector Im Sio Kei emphasises that the continuous rise in university rankings reflects the increasing global competitiveness and international reputation of Macao Polytechnic University, while acknowledging the contributions of staff and students to sustainability. In line with the Macao SAR government’s strategy of moderate economic diversification, MPU remains dedicated to promoting sustainability through academic development and interdisciplinary research, with the aim of nurturing exceptional talents for the advancement of economic and cultural development.

In recent years, MPU has been actively promoting global sustainable development through interdisciplinary research in “Artificial Intelligence+”. The University has been exploring the applications of AI technology in various fields including environmental protection, drug discovery and medical imaging. Various research centres have been established, including the Engineering Research Centre of Applied Technology on Machine Translation and Artificial Intelligence, the Centre for Artificial Intelligence Driven Drug Discovery, and the Joint Research Laboratory in Advanced Technologies for Smart Cities. These research platforms enable collaboration and facilitate the cultivation of high quality researchers through global partnerships, thereby contributing to global sustainable development.

The Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings is the world’s first university rankings that assess universities based on their performance and contributions to sustainable development across four areas including research, stewardship, outreach and teaching in alignment with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 2024 edition includes 2,152 universities from 125 countries and regions, a significant increase of 26% compared to the 1,705 universities ranked the previous year.