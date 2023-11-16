Argyros Family Donates $2,000,000 to Propel Alzheimer's Orange County's Mission
This gift marks a significant milestone in the organization's mission to provide essential support and resources to those affected by memory loss and dementia.
We are proud to support Alzheimer's Orange County and their tireless efforts to provide vital resources and assistance to individuals and families dealing with memory loss.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alzheimer's Orange County (AlzOC) is honored to announce a transformative $2,000,000 donation from Julia and George Argyros, Lisa Argyros and Stephanie Argyros. This generous gift was unveiled on November 11, 2023, at the organization’s annual gala, where Lisa Argyros, representing the Argyros Family Foundation, made the heartfelt announcement.
— Lisa Argyros
Julia & George Argyros and their daughters, long known for their visionary philanthropy and commitment to making a positive impact, have been stalwart supporters of Alzheimer’s Orange County for more than 15 years, recognizing Orange County’s critical need for dementia care, community support and outreach. Their continued commitment has played a pivotal role in advancing AlzOC’s mission and reinforcing the local fight against memory-related conditions that are affecting over 164,000 people in Orange County.
Jim McAleer, President and CEO of AlzOC expressed deep gratitude for the Argyros family’s remarkable generosity. "This extraordinary gift from Julia, George, Lisa and Stephanie will be instrumental in ensuring more people can get access to the services we provide. Until there’s a cure, we continue to provide hope through education, community-based support and resources, direct care, and hands-on assistance for every stage of the journey. The Argyros family's longstanding support is a testament to their dedication to our cause, and we are incredibly grateful and honored for their continued commitment."
The $2,000,000 donation will directly contribute to the expansion of Alzheimer's Orange County's impact, fostering a more dementia-friendly Orange County and a brighter future for those affected by Alzheimer's and related conditions.
"We are proud to support Alzheimer's Orange County and their tireless efforts to provide vital resources and assistance to individuals and families dealing with memory loss. Our family is committed to shaping a better future for Orange County including the thousands in our community facing Alzheimer’s and dementia and the families who love them," said Lisa Argyros.
About Alzheimer’s Orange County
Alzheimer's Orange County provides programs and services that span the continuum of care of Alzheimer's and related forms of dementia to Orange County, California, residents living with Alzheimer's or dementia, including older adults and frail seniors, along with their families, caregivers, and the community. Alzheimer's Orange County began as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 1982 with a primary mission of providing care and support for those impacted with dementia and their caregivers in Orange County. Alzheimer’s is a devastating neurodegenerative illness that weakens memory and other cognitive and emotional functions. For more information, call the Helpline at 844-373-4400, or visit www.alzoc.org. Find Alzheimer’s Orange County on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
