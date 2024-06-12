Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,057 in the last 365 days.

New York Giants and BOSS Host Project Kind’s Fourth Annual “Worthy of Love” Event for People Experiencing Homelessness

New York Giants partner with Project Kind to provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for over 100 friends who are experiencing homelessness.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Once again, the New York Giants are thrilled to partner with Project Kind™, a New Jersey-based organization, to provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for over 100 friends who are experiencing homelessness. Join the New York Giants players and volunteers as they welcome guests to MetLife Stadium where Project Kind ™ coordinates with local businesses to provide complimentary haircuts, shaves, manicures, yoga, chiropractic care, and massage.

This year, Project Kind and the New York Giants proudly welcome Boss as a contributing partner, providing not only a donation, but staffing and event T-shirts.

The day includes lunch, new clothing, grooming, massages and a live DJ with a diverse group of speakers. Most importantly, the event features agencies to help individuals obtain housing, mental health assistance, identification documents, and more.

WHEN: FRIDAY, JUNE 14TH, 2024

WHERE: METLIFE STADIUM - 1 METLIFE STADIUM DR, EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 07073

WHO: NEW YORK GIANTS PLAYERS (TBD)

CONTACT: JBJ@TheScarletAgency.com OR ETHAN.MEDLEY@GIANTS.NFL.NET

PHOTO/VIDEO: GIANTS PLAYERS, FRONT OFFICE, VOLUNTEERS

For more on Project Kind, visit https://www.projectkindcares.com/
###

Janell Barrett Jones
The Scarlet Agency
+1 917-512-3055
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

New York Giants and BOSS Host Project Kind’s Fourth Annual “Worthy of Love” Event for People Experiencing Homelessness

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more