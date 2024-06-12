New York Giants and BOSS Host Project Kind’s Fourth Annual “Worthy of Love” Event for People Experiencing Homelessness
New York Giants partner with Project Kind to provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for over 100 friends who are experiencing homelessness.NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Once again, the New York Giants are thrilled to partner with Project Kind™, a New Jersey-based organization, to provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for over 100 friends who are experiencing homelessness. Join the New York Giants players and volunteers as they welcome guests to MetLife Stadium where Project Kind ™ coordinates with local businesses to provide complimentary haircuts, shaves, manicures, yoga, chiropractic care, and massage.
This year, Project Kind and the New York Giants proudly welcome Boss as a contributing partner, providing not only a donation, but staffing and event T-shirts.
The day includes lunch, new clothing, grooming, massages and a live DJ with a diverse group of speakers. Most importantly, the event features agencies to help individuals obtain housing, mental health assistance, identification documents, and more.
WHEN: FRIDAY, JUNE 14TH, 2024
WHERE: METLIFE STADIUM - 1 METLIFE STADIUM DR, EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ 07073
WHO: NEW YORK GIANTS PLAYERS (TBD)
CONTACT: JBJ@TheScarletAgency.com OR ETHAN.MEDLEY@GIANTS.NFL.NET
PHOTO/VIDEO: GIANTS PLAYERS, FRONT OFFICE, VOLUNTEERS
For more on Project Kind, visit https://www.projectkindcares.com/
