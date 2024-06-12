President Xi Jinping Delivers a Video Address at the Opening...

On June 12, President Xi Jinping delivered a video address at the opening ceremony of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

President Xi Jinping pointed out that over the past 60 years since its founding, in light of its mission to achieve prosperity for all, UNCTAD has vigorously advanced South-South cooperation, advocated North-South dialogue, promoted a new international economic order, and made important contributions to global trade and development. The world today is undergoing faster changes unseen in a century. Peace and development is confronted with new challenges. We must assume our responsibilities for history and the people, keep to the right direction, and work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

—We need to foster an international environment for peaceful development. All countries, major ones in particular, should pursue true multilateralism, advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world, abide by the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter, and support a more effective role of UNCTAD and other multilateral agencies.

—We need to follow the trend toward open development. We should advocate a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, properly resolve development imbalance and other issues, and make the global governance system more just and equitable.

—We need to harness the historic opportunity for innovation-driven development. It is important to build an open, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for the digital economy, follow the people-centered, AI-for-good principle and strengthen AI-related rules and governance within the framework of the United Nations, actively advance green transition, and help developing countries join the trend of digital, smart and green development.

President Xi Jinping stressed that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. China is advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts through high-quality development, which will provide new and greater opportunities for world development. China will always be a member of the Global South and the developing world. China will actively seek to import more from other developing countries, step up our cooperation in trade, investment and development, and help implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Holding humanity’s future and people’s well-being close to our heart, China will work together with all parties to give the world a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress.