Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market 2034: Epidemiology Data, Drug Approval, Forecast by DelveInsight

Some of the key facts of the Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report:

The Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market size was valued ~21 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In November 2023, AUGTYRO (repotrectinib, BristolMyers Squibb) received approval from the US FDA for use in adults with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive NSCLC, especially in instances with brain metastases.

In October 2023, Pfizer's BRAFTOVI + MEKTOVI combination was approved by the US FDA for the treatment of metastatic NSCLC with BRAF V600E mutation.

On October 3, 2023, Takeda decided to voluntarily withdraw EXKIVITY from the market following the failure of a confirmatory trial.

In October 2023, Belgian pharmaceutical firm Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, has disclosed results from the Phase III MARIPOSA-2 clinical study evaluating Rybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw) treatments in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This open-label, randomized trial investigated the safety and effectiveness of two Rybrevant treatment protocols in combination with chemotherapy, administered with and without lazertinib.

In January 2023, Novocure announced that the LUNAR study, assessing the safety and effectiveness of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) alongside standard treatments for stage 4 Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) after progression on or following platinum-based therapy, successfully achieved its primary goal.

Currently, the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment landscape is primarily shaped by checkpoint inhibitors like KEYTRUDA and OPDIVO. However, in the market for EGFR-positive NSCLC, we anticipate that third-generation EGFR inhibitors such as AstraZeneca’s TAGRISSO will play a dominant role in terms of market size.

In the United States in 2023, there were an estimated 202,600 new cases of lung cancer, with around 114,300 cases occurring in men and approximately 88,400 cases in women. Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) accounts for about 10–15% of all lung cancers, while non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) comprises approximately 80–85% of cases.

In terms of age-specific impact, individuals aged 65 years and older are more affected by non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) compared to those under the age of 65. In 2023, there were approximately 138,700 cases of NSCLC diagnosed in individuals aged 65 years and above in the United States.

The overall number of new cases of NSCLC across the 7MM was approximately 526,800 cases in 2022, with projections indicating a rise throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. Statistics suggest that the United States has the highest incidence of NSCLC, followed by Japan, Germany, and the UK.

In the EU4 countries, Germany recorded the highest number of new cases of NSCLC, estimated at around 56,000, while Spain had the lowest incidence, with approximately 26,000 cases reported in 2022.

Key Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies: Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences, BieGene, GlaxoSmithKline, DualityBio, Latin American Cooperative Oncology Group, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, BeiGene, NeoImmuneTech, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, Sanofi, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, OncoC4, Inc., Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., and others

Key Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies: DatopotamabDeruxtecan(Dato-DXd), TRODELVY, Ociperlimab, JEMPERLI, ZEJULA, DB-1305, Amivantamab, AZD2936, Adagrasib, LY3537982, Nivolumab, Pembrolizumab/Vibostolimab, Tislelizumab, efineptakin alfa, LN-145, SAR408701, Dostarlimab, Savolitinib, Gotistobart, Trastuzumab deruxtecan, SKB264, Domvanalimab, and others

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males are affected more in case of PD-L1 NSCLC as compared to females.

The Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market dynamics.

Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

Metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is a type of lung cancer that has spread from the primary tumor in the lungs to other parts of the body. NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for about 85% of all lung cancer cases. The term "metastatic" indicates that the cancer cells have traveled through the bloodstream or lymphatic system to distant organs or tissues, such as the brain, bones, liver, or adrenal glands.

Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

DatopotamabDeruxtecan(Dato-DXd): Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca

TRODELVY: Gilead Sciences

Ociperlimab: BieGene

JEMPERLI: GlaxoSmithKline

ZEJULA: GlaxoSmithKline

DB-1305: DualityBio

Amivantamab: Latin American Cooperative Oncology Group

AZD2936: AstraZeneca

Adagrasib: Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

LY3537982: Eli Lilly and Company

Nivolumab: Fox Chase Cancer Center

Pembrolizumab/Vibostolimab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

efineptakin alfa: NeoImmuneTech

LN-145: Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc

SAR408701: Sanofi

Dostarlimab: GlaxoSmithKline

Savolitinib: Hutchison Medipharma Limited

Gotistobart: OncoC4, Inc.

Trastuzumab deruxtecan: Daiichi Sankyo

SKB264: Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical

Domvanalimab: Arcus Biosciences, Inc.

Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Strengths

NSCLC has emerged as a target indication of interest in oncology in the last decade. The focus of most trials in NSCLC in recent years has been in the metastatic setting as monotherapy or in combination with chemotherapy and other targeted agents.

Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Opportunities

Front-line NSCLC represents a large market,currently only being dominated by anti-PD 1 drugs and anti-PD-1 + CTx combination, leaving a significant opportunity for therapy beyond antiPD1 to deliver higher clinical benefit.

Scope of the Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies: Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences, BieGene, GlaxoSmithKline, DualityBio, Latin American Cooperative Oncology Group, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, BeiGene, NeoImmuneTech, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, Sanofi, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, OncoC4, Inc., Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., and others

Key Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies: DatopotamabDeruxtecan(Dato-DXd), TRODELVY, Ociperlimab, JEMPERLI, ZEJULA, DB-1305, Amivantamab, AZD2936, Adagrasib, LY3537982, Nivolumab, Pembrolizumab/Vibostolimab, Tislelizumab, efineptakin alfa, LN-145, SAR408701, Dostarlimab, Savolitinib, Gotistobart, Trastuzumab deruxtecan, SKB264, Domvanalimab, and others

Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer current marketed and Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer emerging therapies

Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Dynamics: Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market drivers and Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

