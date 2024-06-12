PHILIPPINES, June 12 - Press Release

June 12, 2024 Cayetano commits to factual, independent review of new Senate building, urges public not to speculate Senator Alan Peter Cayetano emphasized on Wednesday that the recent budgetary concerns surrounding the new Senate building (NSB) are part of an ongoing factual and independent review and should not give rise to unwarranted speculation. "The goal is to have the best functional and iconic Senate building that will be a symbol of our democratic process of the will of the Filipino people, at the best quality at the right cost," Cayetano said in a Facebook Live session on June 12, 2024. This came after the recent order of Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero to suspend the construction work on the NSB in Taguig City, citing concerns over escalating costs and the need for a comprehensive review. The decision to suspend construction came after a report from the Senate Committee on Accounts (CA), which Cayetano currently chairs, highlighted the rising costs of the NSB project, with projections indicating an additional P10 billion would be needed to complete the building. Cayetano said a series of briefings with relevant stakeholders, including teams from former CA chairpersons Senator Nancy Binay and former Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, were conducted to provide a "clear view" on the matter. This resulted in an executive summary of the initial review and recommendations which were presented to Escudero. "Hindi po ito haka-haka, lahat po ito ay official. May mga reports at may documents," Cayetano said. "Maganda naman po ang start pero lahat po ng nakakita ng costs ay medyo nagulat," he added. Despite the concerns raised, Cayetano argued that the construction of the current phase of NSB should continue during the review process, and the third phase, which has not yet undergone procurement, may be delayed if necessary. "Pwede naman po na tuloy ang construction habang nirereview namin. Wala pong conflict iyon. We're just looking at the documentation, y'ung mga 'why' at 'what,' pero tuloy-tuloy po 'yan para walang delay," he said. "Bilang chairperson ng Committee on Accounts na may mandate na sound fiscal management at y'ung pag-audit ng pondo na may kinalaman ang Senado, ito rin po ang isa sa mga unang sinabi ng ating Senate President -- let's review, let's make sure that we do what is right," he added. Cayetano, however, urged the public not to speculate and gave assurance that his committee, along with a high-level coordination team, will independently continue their thorough review of the project. "Let's not speculate. Nagre-review lang po tayo. Hindi po pwede rito ang assumption at akala," he said. He ended his Facebook Live by emphasizing that the Senate must uphold its mandate with integrity, set a standard by leading with transparency, and commit to making morally right decisions. "In fulfilling that mandate, kailangan we lead by example ... Iba ang puwede, iba ang dapat," he said. "We have to have the ascendancy and the credibility. When we exercise oversight powers over other projects of the government, we have to start with ourselves," he added. Cayetano, nangako ng 'factual' at 'independent' review sa New Senate Building Binigyang diin ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules na ang isyu sa budget ng itinatayong New Senate Building ay bahagi ng "factual" at "independent" na pagsusuri at hindi dapat magresulta sa mga haka-haka. "The goal is to have the best functional and iconic Senate building that will be a symbol of our democratic process of the will of the Filipino people, at the best quality at the right cost," wika ni Cayetano sa isang Facebook Live session nitong June 12, 2024. Ito ay kasunod ng nauna nangt utos ni Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero na pansamantalang suspindehin ang trabaho sa konstruksyon ng NSB sa Taguig City dahil sa lumalaking gastusin na aniyay nangangailangan ng kumprehensibong pagsusuri. Ang desisyong ito ay nagmula sa isang report mula sa Senate Committee on Accounts (CA), na pinamumunuan ni Cayetano, na nagpapakita ng pagtaas ng mga gastos sa proyekto ng NSB sa dagdag na halagang P10 bilyon para makumpleto ang gusali. Ayon kay Cayetano, nagsagawa siya ng mga pagpupulong sa stakeholder, kabilang ang mga kinatawan ng mga dating chairperson ng CA na sina Senadora Nancy Binay at dating Senador Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, upang mabigyang linaw ang usapin. Matapos nito, nagpadala siya ng isang executive summary ng initial review at mga mungkahi kay Escudero. "Hindi po ito haka-haka, lahat po ito ay official. May mga reports at may documents," wika ni Cayetano. "Maganda naman po ang start pero lahat po ng nakakita ng costs ay medyo nagulat," dagdag niya. Sa kabila ng mga ulat ng pagpapatigil, pinanindigan ni Cayetano na dapat magpatuloy ang konstruksyon ng NSB habang tumatakbo ang review. Aniya, ang third phase lamang na hindi pa nasisimulan ang may posibilidad na maantala. "Pwede naman po na tuloy ang construction habang nirereview namin. Wala pong conflict iyon. We're just looking at the documentation, y'ung mga 'why' at 'what,' pero tuloy-tuloy po 'yan para walang delay," wika niya. "Bilang chairperson ng Committee on Accounts na may mandate na sound fiscal management at y'ung pag-audit ng pondo na may kinalaman ang Senado, ito rin po ang isa sa mga unang sinabi ng ating Senate President -- let's review, let's make sure that we do what is right," dagdag niya. Gayunpaman, iginiit ni Cayetano na walang dahilan para maghaka-haka ang publiko at siniguro na ang kanyang komite, kasama ang isang high-level coordination team, ay magpapatuloy sa independent na pagsusuri ng proyekto. "Let's not speculate. Nagre-review lang po tayo. Hindi po pwede rito ang assumption at akala," wika niya. Nagtapos ang kanyang Facebook Live sa pagbibigay-diin na dapat tuparin ng Senado ang mandato nito nang may integridad, maging ehemplo pagdating sa pagiging tapat, at manatiling gumagawa ng mga moral na desisyon. "In fulfilling that mandate, kailangan we lead by example ... Iba ang puwede, iba ang dapat," wika niya. "We have to have the ascendancy and the credibility. When we exercise oversight powers over other projects of the government, we have to start with ourselves," dagdag niya. ***** Senator Alan Cayetano's Facebook Live link: https://www.facebook.com/alanpetercayetano/videos/447588678050761/?rdid=789poXfi7vQV4B9W