The Merchant Risk Council, A Non-Profit Membership Association For Payments Professionals, Welcomes New Board Members

Merchant Risk Council

The Merchant Risk Council (MRC), Announces The FY24-25 Global Board of Directors and Four Regional Advisory Boards in APAC, LATAM, Europe, and North America.

Each of these new board members will add tremendous value to the organization and bring expertise unique to their region on payments and fraud trends, as well as innovations” — Julie Fergerson, CEO Merchant Risk Council

REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC), a global non-profit membership association for payments and fraud prevention professionals, announced the FY24-25 board members for its Global Board of Directors and four Regional Advisory Boards in APAC, LATAM, Europe, and North America.

“Each of these new board members will add tremendous value to the organization and bring expertise unique to their region on payments and fraud trends, as well as innovations,” said Julie Fergerson, Merchant Risk Council CEO. “Our board members are an integral part of the organization as their ideas, direction, and contributions provide guidance and support to the MRC.”

The MRC brings together eCommerce payments and fraud prevention professionals from global merchants, solution providers, and law enforcement agencies to share fraud/risk mitigation and payment optimization strategies – making the entire ecommerce ecosystem safer and more profitable.

The MRC Global Board of Directors ensures that the MRC operates at the highest legal and ethical standards. The MRC has also established Regional Advisory Boards in North America, Europe, APAC, and LATAM. The Regional Advisors bring a unique perspective to the MRC, offering invaluable leadership, experience, and local industry knowledge.

"We're thrilled to announce the appointment of our newly elected board members,” says Tina VanBrunt, Director Trust and Safety, Gametime, and Co-Chair of the MRC Board of Directors. “Their diverse backgrounds, proven leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence bring a wealth of expertise to our organization.”

Micheál Egan, Head of Payment Operations, Retail InMotion, and fellow Co-Chair of the MRC Board of Directors adds: “We are excited to welcome on board the latest MRC boards appointments and very grateful for the time, knowledge, and expertise they generously give to this wonderful community of payment and fraud prevention professionals.”

In addition, after a close election from a talented pool of candidates, the MRC is proud to announce the election results for the global board: Stuart Mann has been re-elected to the solution provider seat, and Kristen Morrow-Greven has been elected to fill the merchant seat.

MRC welcomes our newest board members:

● Mukul Chawla, Coda

● Christian Leon, Signifyd

● Amanda Mickleburgh, ACI Worldwide

● Kristen Morrow-Greven, Netflix

● Irina Nichol, PayPal

● Juan Pablo D’Antiochia, Worldpay

● Tracy Prandi-Yuen, Boku

● Tim Russo, Navan

● Rakhi Seth-Forrest, Warner Bros. Discovery

● Casey Zenner, Kount, An Equifax Company The complete list of board members for 2024 are:

Global Board of Directors

● Sam Anson, Sony

● Lee Clifton, Stripe

● Natalie Dunne, Fanduel

● Micheal Egan, Retail in Motion

● Brigette Korney, Adyen

● Stuart Mann, Accertify

● Amanda Mickleburgh, ACI Worldwide

● Kristen Morrow-Greven, Netflix

● Jamie Simmons, Capital One

● Tina VanBrunt, GameTime

Americas Advisory Board

● Jim Cho, Checkout.com

● Kevin Crockett, CardinalCommerce

● Elizabeth Cronan, GeoComply

● Alexandra Lara, Netflix

● Kevin Lee, Sift

● Marko Medenica, Grammarly

● Aparna Nemana, Google

● Irina Nichol, PayPal

● Tim Russo, Navan

● Holly Sandberg, Reverb

● Dave Senci, Mastercard

● Rakhi Seth-Forrest, Warner Bros. Discovery

● Gordon Sheppard, Sony

● Peter Shore, Comcast

● Kolin Whitley, Visa

● Casey Zenner, Kount, An Equifax Company

European Advisory Board

● Leon Brown, Richemont

● Maxime Colas, Checkout.com

● Diarmuid Considine, Mastercard

● Kay Dallmann, Riverty

● Ben Duffy, JP Morgan

● Matteo Gamba, Wayfair

● Jordan Lawrence, Volt

● Lex Ledger, Spotify

● Jason Macklin, eShopworld

● Corey Murphy, Cartrawler

● Thomas Pappas, Insparx

● Tracy Prandi-Yuen, Boku

● Makis Savvides, Wargaming

● Galit Shani-Michel, Forter

● Peter Wickes, Worldpay

APAC Advisory Board

● Avi Ben-Galil, Riskified

● Mukul Chawla, Coda

● Harry Fu, Checkout.com

● Puneet Gambhir, Grab

● Steve Harbick, AirAsia

● Mike Hemsley, Spotify

● Shalini Khatwani, Netflix

● Martyna Lazar, Visa

● Robbie MacDiarmid, CMSPI

● Dany Naigeboren, Forter

● Laurice Romero, Canva

● Gordon Song, Lazada

● Virginia Yang, Adyen

● Bin Yao, Google

LATAM Advisory Board

● Brendan Anson, Checkout.com

● Kahue Cardoso, Magazine Luiza

● Ania Czech, Netflix

● Juan Pablo D’Antiochia, Worldpay

● Nelson Fioque, Farfetch

● Jorge Garza, adidas

● Peter Goldenberg, Mastercard

● Edgar Humberto, Lenovo

● Christian Leon, Signifyd

● Rafael Lourenco, ClearSale

● Talles Moreira, CyberSource

● Alejandro Moron, Despegar.com

● Carlos Nomura, PagoNXT

● Thais Redondo, iFood

● Bruno Trigo, Didi/99 Taxi

● Bruna Venturoli Jorge, PayPal

About the MRC

The MRC is a non-profit 501(c)6 global membership organization connecting payments and fraud prevention professionals through educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and networking events. Encompassing 750+ companies, including merchants and solution providers, it provides education on fraud prevention, payment optimization, and risk management.