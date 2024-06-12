Arab America Foundation Announces 30 Under 30 Awardees--Class of 2024
Arab America Foundation Fulfills Mission to Support and Celebrate Arab American Emerging Leaders who are Driving Meaningful Change
These individuals have exemplified a deep dedication to both personal and community growth, while preserving and championing their cultural roots. Their achievements fill us with immense pride.”WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arab America Foundation (AAF) announced today the awardees of their 30 Under 30 initiative–Class of 2024. Thirty outstanding Arab Americans were announced from a diverse group. A panel of judges from different Arab nationalities from around the country reviewed the applications.
The awardees are: Yahia Adla, Reem Al Shabeeb, Ali Algabri, Husni Almoubayyed, Ramah Awad, Mohammad Badawy, Zaina Yasmin Dana, Liliane Daou, Fred Essis, Bayan Fares, Nadir Fouani, Lena Freij, Sherine Haidar, Alia Hakim, Faris Halaseh, Tareq Hanna, Joey Nidal Hanna, Ahmad Hider, Lucine Jarrah, Imad Jobah, Natasha Latouf, Nebal Maysaud, Fatema Medhat, Simon Mourani, Ahlam Rahimee, Safa Salem, Leyth Swidan, Renee Yaseen, Lour Yasin, Ali Zreik.
30 Under 30 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights Arab American professionals in all fields including but not limited to education, law, public service/politics, non-profit, business leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, medical professionals, artists, entertainers, writers, and media representatives. These young professionals have great achievements both in the workplace and in their communities.
“A significant part of our mission is to support and celebrate Arab American emerging leaders who are driving meaningful change,” Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and president of Arab America commented, “The individuals in the 30 Under 30 Class of 2024 have exemplified a deep dedication to both personal and community growth, all the while preserving and championing their cultural roots. Their exceptional achievements fill us with immense pride.”
All awardees are between the ages of 20 and 30, excel in their industry, and are engaged effectively in the world around them. The competition is open annually to all professionals who live and/or work in the United States and are of Arab descent.
The Arab America Foundation (www.arabamericafoundation.org) and its board are grateful for the leadership of the initiative’s coordinators, Nabelah Kakish Ghareeb and Elias J. Khalil, as well as the prestigious panel of judges.
The 30 Under 30 awardees for the class of 2024 will be honored during the Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit on October 25-26, 2024 in Dearborn, Michigan.
The Arab America Foundation (AAF) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote the Arab heritage in the U.S., educate Americans about the Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans, across the country.
