Rainbow Griffins Rugby Club Launches Groundbreaking Study to Support 2SLGBTQ+ Inclusion in Rugby
Global Study Aims to Enhance Support for Trans Players in Canadian and International Rugby
This study marks a step forward in our commitment to inclusivity across our Canadian rugby community.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rainbow Griffins Rugby Club proudly announces the launch of a revolutionary global study to identify and address the support and knowledge needed by players, coaches, and referees for 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion, emphasizing enhancing support for transgender players. This unprecedented study, developed by an expert team, will also involve participants from international queer rugby communities globally.
— Nathan Bombrys, CEO of Rugby Canada.
The study's robust methodology is backed by a highly respected professional team, ensuring the research's validity and the efficacy of the resulting training modules. Dr. Marianick Pichon, Vice President of the Rainbow Griffins with a PhD in Educational Sciences and Anthropology, leads the instructional design. Dr. Lauren Wolman,who sits on the board of Rugby Canada and also specialises in sports development with a focus on EDI. Dr. John Paul Horn, Assistant Professor in the Department of Social Work at Cal State East Bay with a PhD in Social Work, brings critical insights into social dynamics and support systems. The brainchild of Ian Royer, Co-founder of the Rainbow Griffins RFC and Vice Chair of Rugby Ontario, the study is managed in conjunction with Charles Abernathy, a human rights advocate and change consultant.
Nathan Bombrys, CEO of Rugby Canada, emphasized the significance of this initiative: "This study marks a step forward in our commitment to inclusivity across our Canadian rugby community. By better understanding the specific needs of 2SLGBTQ+ players, we can continue to work together toward a supportive rugby environment where everyone can thrive."
The comprehensive data collected will enable the Rainbow Griffins to develop and launch training modules designed to foster inclusivity in rugby. These modules will be rigorously tested and refined in collaboration with Rugby Ontario before being rolled out more broadly. Dr. Marianick Pichon stated, "Our goal is to create a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to inclusivity in rugby. This study will provide valuable insights to inform our training modules and foster a more welcoming community."
Ian Royer shared his vision for the initiative: "As a co-founder of the Rainbow Griffins, I am incredibly proud of this initiative. Our study will help bridge gaps in knowledge and support, making rugby a safer space for all players, especially transgender players."
The importance of this initiative cannot be overstated. Amidst the current global political climate, where transgender athletes face increasing scrutiny and discrimination, it is crucial to prioritize safe and inclusive training environments. This study, funded by Rugby Canada, seeks to ensure that rugby remains a welcoming sport for all players, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.
If you want to contribute to this groundbreaking study or learn more about the initiative, please email us at research@rainbowgriffinsrfc.ca.
About Rainbow Griffins Rugby Club
The Rainbow Griffins Rugby Club promotes equity, diversity, and inclusivity in rugby. Through innovative programs and initiatives, the club strives to create a supportive environment where all players feel safe and valued.
